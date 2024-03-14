Khloe Kardashian Playfully Mocks Kourtney’s Cryptic X-Ray Post as Concerned Fans Seek Answers

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t resist poking fun at her sister Kourtney’s mysterious Instagram post featuring an X-ray image of a broken arm. The social media upload, amid a carousel of pictures showcasing Kourtney’s eclectic life, left fans puzzled and concerned, nudging Khloe to join the chorus of inquiries. In the series of images shared by Kourtney, which offered glimpses into her daily life, one specific photo stood out; an X-ray revealing a fractured arm, presumably belonging to a family member.

While Kourtney facilitated no context or explanation for the image, it swiftly sparked speculation among fans. Khloe, famous for her candid remarks, jokingly questioned Kourtney’s decision to share the X-ray, commenting, "Did you have to post the X-ray lol." Her playful jab added a lighthearted touch to the otherwise enigmatic post, prompting further engagement from followers.

As per The Sun, concerned fans flooded the comments section, expressing their curiosity and worry over the mysterious X-ray. One fan wrote, "I hope the baby doesn’t have a fracture . ..If so I hope he heals." Another added, "I think the arm is too big to be a baby’s." In addition to the X-ray controversy, fans also shared criticism towards Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, over a recent Instagram post.

Barker shared a picture of graffiti art featuring the names of his children, notably omitting Kourtney’s children with her ex, Scott Disick. One fan added, "If he didn’t want to put her other kids down he shouldn’t have included her in the 'T <3 K' bit. Saying his kids are hers, but hers aren’t his. What a loser."

A second wrote, "This is the same guy who didn’t even care Kourtney’s kids weren't at the proposal as well but sure… it’s just a drawing and nothing else. You know... He could have taken this photo and kept it private, and then written Kourtney's kids' names after and taken another photo it to post online...I bet Reign and Penelope would have at least wanted their name there, for sure Reign! I think this is f**ked up of Skeletor to do this AND POST IT online. I'm still team Kourtney, but f**k you, Travis. You mess with the kids, and you're dead to me... Someone tell me what city that is at so I can call their city hall and have this graffiti removed..."

Amid the social media frenzy, Kourtney's posts have been under heightened scrutiny, especially amidst rumors of tension with Disick over their shared custody of Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Reports suggest that Disick is feeling threatened by Kourtney's relationship with Barker, fearing being replaced in their children's lives. As per OK Magazine, one source revealed, "They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him."

Meanwhile, some fans have criticized Kourtney for seemingly prioritizing her new family dynamic over her children with Scott, particularly after referring to herself and Travis as "Rocky's parents" in a recent Instagram caption. Allegations of neglect towards her other children have further fueled speculation and criticism from followers.