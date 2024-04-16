Kendall Jenner to Attend Met Gala Solo? Kim and Kylie's Participation Uncertain

This year's Met Gala, the pinnacle of the fashion world, is stirring up its buzz with a mix of excitement and speculation. Held annually on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, this event draws the crème de la crème of celebrities and fashion icons, all competing to make a statement on the iconic red carpet. Lots of famous people from movies, fashion, and other cool stuff come to show off their coolest outfits. This year, Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner is a big deal on the guest list.

As anticipation builds, recent reports from PageSix have unveiled a sneak peek into the star-studded guest list. The confirmed attendees are heavyweights like Rihanna, Gisele Bündchen, and Lily Gladstone, who are set to grace the event alongside celebrity co-chairs Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez. Sitting among them will be the legendary Anna Wintour, the formidable editor-in-chief of Vogue, adding her discerning eye to the spectacle.

However, what's making headlines is the seemingly selective guest list when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While the family has had a notable presence at previous galas, Kim Kardashian has been to the Met Gala the most times in the family, going ten times. She made headlines in 2022 by wearing a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson but this year appears different. Reports suggest that only Kendall Jenner has secured an invitation so far, leaving fans curious about the rest of the family's attendance.

In contrast, Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kris Jenner, have made fewer appearances at the gala, with each leaving their stylish imprint when they did attend. Following in her sister's footsteps, Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul, has graced the Met Gala six times. Known for pushing fashion boundaries, she's strutted down the red carpet in everything from jaw-dropping white ensembles to striking one-shoulder gowns, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

As always Kardashian-Jenner clan is unforgettable, Kris Jenner, who's made her mark at the Met Gala five times, always brings her A-game.

While Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian made a memorable appearance back in 2022, this year, all eyes are on Kendall as she gears up for her milestone tenth Met Gala appearance. It's bound to be a night to remember as she continues to showcase her place as a fashion powerhouse.

The theme of this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," organized by Anna Wintour. It's all about showing off cool outfits that represent renewal and change. With the theme being "The Garden of Time," guests can expect to see lots of beautiful flowers and dreamy outfits. But remember, it's a super fancy event with tickets costing a whopping $50,000 each, so only the coolest and most stylish people get to go.