Kendall Jenner Opens Up About the Challenges She Faced, Admits to 'Crying Herself to Sleep'

Kendall Jenner rose to fame when she began modeling for luxury brands— an opportunity that came her way as her family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, became a household favorite. She entered the fashion industry alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and quickly landed top gigs. However, with the success, Kendall also faced several challenges. On the latest episode of the podcast, Anything Goes, with host Emma Chamberlain, she shared that the work pressure sometimes had her crying herself to sleep, according to the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

She stated, “I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate. But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get," as reported by People. She also disclosed that her world can often feel isolating, confessing that she sometimes yearns for something wild and unexpected to break the monotony. “It is very lonely. I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep."

It's unfortunate she feels this way; modeling can be tough. — StarStruck Gifts (@StarstruckGifts) August 1, 2024

The fashion star continued, "I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time." She went on to express that her busy work schedule sometimes causes her to miss her home and family. "Something really crazy happens at home that I would love to be there for and I’m being told I can’t be," she revealed. "There’s been a lot of definite moments where I’m like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'" Nevertheless, she is filled with gratitude for the blessings that have come her way in her professional career.

kendall jenner for emma chamberlain’s podcast ‘anything goes’ pic.twitter.com/XZnY6apzZu — kendall jenner photos (@ohkendallph) August 1, 2024

She further opined, “It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have. I probably would've never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have, had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people. I feel very grateful for my experience.” Earlier in a Vogue interview, she shared her excitement for the prospect of starting a family one day. She confessed, "I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I'm older, I hope people will still think of me. I'd like to stay in the limelight as the years go by. I would love to have a family, become a mother, and have children."

life is rough — WJ Reid (@WJReid3) May 10, 2024

During the May 2024 Vogue interview, she also admitted, “I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect." The reality star concluded, "That’s life—I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it.”