Kendall Jenner Claims She Has Never Had Any Plastic Surgery – “Put Her On A Lie Detector,” Says The Internet

Kendall Jenner was at her candid best as she appeared on In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast. During the podcast, the supermodel straight-up denied the rumors that she has had any plastic surgery. Kendall Jenner claimed that the closest she got to any sort of getting any cosmetic procedure was simply Botox.

In case you missed it, these were Kendall Jenner’s words during the podcast: “There’s a whole world on the Internet that thinks I’ve had full facial reconstruction and whatever. I’m not here to convince anyone, but I’m just here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery – on my face, nothing.”

Kendall Jenner says she has never had plastic surgery pic.twitter.com/j2ENWOwBzf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 9, 2026

Kendall, however, did own up to getting Botox in her forehead and she mentioned that she “didn’t love it, and I don’t love it.” The 30-year-old added, “My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed during the podcast that she often chances upon videos of doctors and experts and content creators trying to decode the cosmetic procedures that she has allegedly undergone. “I think it’s actually really damaging what these doctors do online. I’ll see videos of me and professional, licensed doctors on Instagram or TikTok, and they’re doing a breakdown of all of the surgeries that I’ve had and all of the work that I’ve had done,” Kendall said.

She also added that it is not just videos targeting her but also her friends, claiming that they have had plastic surgeries done when in fact they “that have never had those things done.”

After the Kendall Jenner interview aired, the Internet was instantly flooded with transformation pictures of the supermodel. Many users shared before-and-after pictures of Kendall, highlighting the many alleged cosmetic surgeries in her face over the years.

Kendall Jenner says she had ZERO plastic surgery done on her face. You be the judge: pic.twitter.com/LcG1rmyjqj — WHATS TRENDING. (@royal_bobby24) January 9, 2026

“Why do people keep acting like this is breaking news? You watched her grow, and you didn’t notice she hasn’t had plastic surgery,” an X user wrote. Another one wrote with a hint of sarcasm, “And the sky is green and snakes fly.” A third commented, “Girl, gravity hasn’t met her yet.”

The Internet wasn’t buying Kendall Jenner’s “never had any plastic surgery” claims. A netizen wrote jokingly, “Sure thing, Kendall, sure thing.” Another one added, “Hahaha, listen to that.” Someone wrote, “Her plastic surgeon is watching this.”

Similar thoughts echoed across social media, with one netizen writing on X, “The denial just fuels the memes even harder.” Another one questioned, “And we are supposed to believe that?” Another commentator suggested, “Put her on a lie detector.”

A few users stepped up to defend the reality TV star, writing comments like, “Your face changes with age, lmao. Do y’all think you look the same at a teenager to 30? Like if I was famous, ppl would think I had surgery too.” Another one flagged, “I mean bruh, that’s when she was 15 compared to 30.” Another netizen wrote in her defense, “Using a photo that’s like 10+ years to compare her now… lol.”

Turns out, this wasn’t the sole rumor that Kendall Jenner dismissed during the podcast. She also mentioned that a section of the Internet thinks she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “There’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” said Kendall.

Kendall Jenner addresses internet rumor that she’s a closeted lesbian on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast: “Knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I would be out if I was.” pic.twitter.com/a14yHt5PEX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2026

She continued, “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people and I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was. Knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be (out])”

“I’ve seen really f—-d up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it. All’s to say, as of today, I am not (gay). I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life,” Kendall Jenner said during the podcast, which is now viral.