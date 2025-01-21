The Kardashians season 6 trailer is out and it promises many jaw-dropping moments. Fans of the anticipated series will see Kim Kardashian give romance another chance, and Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, making a surprise comeback in the show.

While these glimpses hint at the possibilities of the upcoming season being a memorable one, the most shocking instance from the trailer is what Kendall Jenner had to say regarding her family.

In a preview clip, Kendall is shown talking on the phone sitting next to her sister Khloé. In the call, Kendall is heard saying, “I’m so mad. You guys are not my real family.”

The statement left Khloé visibly stunned, as the camera captured her shocked reaction. While it’s unclear who Kendall was talking to, possibly another sibling or her mother, Kris Jenner, the comment has already stirred curiosity among fans.

jenner sisters pic.twitter.com/CfKvER4SjA — kendall jenner outfits (@kenjenstyle) October 20, 2024

And while it looked like Kendall was being disrespectful to her family, it must be noted that she has always been openly caring to them, especially Kim.

In Season 5 of The Kardashians, Kendall expressed her concern about Kim’s busy schedule. In one episode, as the sisters were preparing for the Paris Fashion Week, Kim revealed her tight travel schedule, remarking that she had to leave Paris early the next morning to go to New York and then Atlantic City, followed by Milan and Washington, D.C.

Kendall was shocked by Kim’s packed agenda. Talking with her in confessional, Kendall said she respected her sister’s work ethic but was worried at the same time. “Kim is here for 12 hours, and I don’t even know why,” Kendall said. “Like God bless her soul.” “I have so much respect for the level of give-a-f— that she has, flying around to all these places. More power to her, but I just could never. It’s so much!

Kendall admitted she often worries about Kim’s relentless workload. “I want her to take a break,” she said, emphasizing her concern for her sister’s well-being.

Kardashian & Jenner – Family ✨ Kylie Jenner With Her Mother Kris Jenner and Her Sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/lE3NpO9nMH — Black Town (@townblack71) November 10, 2024

Season 5 of ‘The Kardashians’, which aired on 23 May 2024, was a massive hit, becoming one of the largest unscripted premiere series of the year on both Hulu and Disney.

The upcoming season of the reality show will see Danielle King coming back as the showrunner and executive producer. The Kardashian-Jenner family – Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – are also set to continue serving as executive producers on the series.