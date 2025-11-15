Kardashian-Jenner Family Without Makeup Will Shock You!!!

Love them or hate them, you can’t deny that the Kardashian-Jenner family has reshaped the glam world over the years. From setting trends to launching successful businesses, the likes of Kim and Kylie have left a major impact on the fashion and beauty industry. Throughout the years, we have all witnessed their style evolution through their very popular show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, while most of us are used to seeing them all dolled up, fans also wonder what the ladies look like barefaced.

First up, Kim Kardashian who rarely shies away from sharing her naked face on social media. The SKIMS founder looks incredible either way, with or without glam. She is living proof that good skincare and a healthy diet go a long way. At the same time, she can also afford all the aesthetic treatments she needs to keep her skin radiant at 45. In 2022, Kim K revealed on The Goop Podcast: “I don’t wear as much makeup as I used to now that I’ve got my skin [improved]. I think that started in quarantine, just like having nowhere to go and really developing [a skincare routine] that made me feel really confident.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, Kim is not the only one embracing the barefaced glam. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, who also owns one of the most popular cosmetic brands, looks stunning without makeup as well. While the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves experimenting with different makeup styles, she is no stranger to rocking a more natural, dewy look. “I’ve changed my look a lot. I think that I’m into more natural skin,” the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family shared with Vogue in 2023. Over the years, the mother of two has learned to embrace her natural beauty. “I wear a lot less, but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look,” Kylie admitted.

no filters, just kendall jenner’s natural beauty pic.twitter.com/1heZGsFCSh — ✦ (@fileskendall) August 17, 2025

Her famous supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, feels the same way when it comes to embracing her natural look. While we rarely see her without makeup on the runway, she often shares her bare face on social media. In fact, she is included on the list of celebrities whose facial features are considered scientifically beautiful. Her sister Kim Kardashian also shares a spot with her on that list. However, like many of us, Kendall has also struggled with insecurities about her skin. In 2019, she revealed on Instagram that dealing with acne had been “debilitating” for her. “It’s something I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and it has caused me to feel anxious, helpless, and insecure,” said the 30-year-old supermodel.