Kellyanne Conway Brutally Mocked Over Claims of Trump Addressing '8,000 People at a Black Church'

Donald Trump conducted a roundtable discussion on Saturday at 180 Church, a Black church located on the outskirts of downtown Detroit. Trump was there in his quest to gain the support of Black voters in the coming 2024 presidential election. But former Trump aid Kellyanne Conway asserted that Trump delivered an address to 8,000 people at a church in Detroit. She said this in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, as reported by Yahoo News. However, that statement has since been met with criticism from social media users.

An X account shared the video clip of the interview and wrote, "Kellyanne: You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8000 people at a Black church." Several users started to criticize her as one user said, "From the pictures, it looked like about 200 people, and most of them were White, possible paid Trump supporters?" Another user had a similar question: "8,000 Black folks? Since the main sanctuary was full of white folks, where'd they stick all the Black folks @KellyannePolls? Some separate (but equal) room?" A third user also slammed her, saying, "The Alternative Facts lady is lying again. There were not 8000 people in the church and the overwhelming majority were white people. This isn’t successful outreach to the black community."

Another person chimed in and wrote, "8000 is a ridiculous exaggeration, it wasn't 800, barely over 80 & most of those faces are white. I'm sick of Kellyanne & her lies for Trump. I realize she doesn't care it's just a pay check for her. But as awful as Trump's dishonesty & corruption is - Kellyanne is more vulgar." A fifth user mocked Conway and wrote, "Is it? Is it really a "black" church if there are no black people there? KellyanneCryptkeeper: 'Well, there were people there with pretty good tans, that counts.'"

Several other users also called her a 'liar.' On the other hand, the Trump campaign gave a statement referring to the beginning of the 'Black Americans for Trump' campaign. As reported by NBC News, the statement read, “Historic rates of Black voters now support President Trump, and the reason is simple: Black voters know that President Trump is the only presidential candidate who can deliver results on day one because he already has."

Meanwhile, in another news, Trump claimed that he couldn't be a racist as he has 'many black friends.' Speaking about this, a Biden-Harris spokesperson said, “Donald Trump thinks the fact that he has ‘many Black friends’ excuses an entire lifetime of denigrating and disrespecting Black Americans, but Black voters know better — and Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt at Black ‘outreach’ isn’t fooling anyone.” Also, in a recent TV ad, the Biden campaign hinted that Trump was against Black voters. The ad referred to Trump as a 'textbook racist who disrespects and attacks the Black community every chance he gets.'