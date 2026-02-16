Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Cancer Charity Facing Epstein Fallout As Trustee Resigns

Kate Middleton and Prince William support a cancer charity related to the hospital where Kate was treated for cancer. However, the trustee of the cancer charity, Nicole Junkermann, has stepped back from her role.

Kate and her husband, Prince William became patrons of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity following Kate’s remission from cancer. Junkermann is a German countess and trustee of the charity, but has now stepped back from her role.

The hospital’s cancer charity has longstanding links with Prince William, who has accepted the resignation of a trustee relating to her 20-year friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raises money for the hospital that treated Princess Kate for her cancer in 2024. It has now officially parted ways with Nicole Junkermann, after the links with Epstein emerged.

Junkerman, who is reportedly a technology investor, has apparently exchanged hundreds of emails with the late disgraced sex offender and financier. According to the Sunday Telegraph, she exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein, where she refers to him as “baby” and also once called him “Mr. Wonderful.”

Prince William, 43, has been president of the Royal Marsden Hospital since 2007, a role that was previously held by his late mother, Princess Diana. Meanwhile, William and Kate Middleton, 44, have been joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which helps to support the hospital, since January 2025, at a time when she announced she was in remission from cancer.

The email links were first reported by the Telegraph, after they were unearthed in a massive tranche of data, released by the Department of Justice. In them, Junkermann, who is also known as Countess Nicole Brachetti Peretti, says she “deeply regrets” her conversations with Epstein, saying she was “deceived and misled by him.”

The newspaper writes that Junkerman has been “horrified to come to understand his true nature and the suffering he inflicted on women and girls through his abuse of trust, power and manipulation.”

Her spokesperson confirmed that she had stepped back from her connection to the Royal Marsden, so it can remain focused on its mission “without distraction.” Junkerman also said she would remain “deeply supportive of the charity and its mission.”

In a statement, the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity wrote, “In view of the ongoing media interest and her wish to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Nicole Junkermann has offered her resignation as Trustee, which has been accepted.”