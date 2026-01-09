Kate Middleton, 44, Reflects On “What It Means To Be Alive” And Cancer Recovery In Rare Birthday Post

Kate Middleton, who celebrates her 44th birthday on January 9, shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing her deep gratitude to Mother Nature. The Princess of Wales opened up about her cancer recovery and healing in a special video that was posted by the official Instagram and X accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The video shared by Kate Middleton happens to be a snippet from the ‘Winter’ chapter of her creative ‘Mother Nature’ series. In the video, Kate Middleton is seen basking in the glory of nature as she walks by a stream, pauses to think, and celebrates life amid rich foliage and frosty air.

The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier,… pic.twitter.com/yZ3u6yLEe4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2026

The video begins with a voiceover from Kate Middleton, where she says, “Winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. The stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection, to discover the deepest parts of ourselves alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing.”

Expressing her gratitude to the miracles of nature, Kate Middleton is heard saying in the video, “I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.”

As Kate Middleton pauses to run her fingers through a gently flowing stream of water, and talks about healing, she adds in the voiceover, “For the rivers within us flow with ease. Fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher, and a soft voice that guides. In memory, helping us to heal.”

Along with the ‘Mother Nature’ video clip, Kate Middleton added a caption that read, “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C”

Meanwhile, members of the British Royal Family also extended their heartiest birthday wishes to Catherine. The King and the Queen’s official X handle of The Royal Family wrote in a birthday greeting for Kate Middleton: “Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales.”

Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales! pic.twitter.com/VyFSSRsNCs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2026

Among the other notable wishes were also greetings from Westminster Abbey, known for all the big royal events in the UK. “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today! Her Royal Highness is pictured here arriving at the Abbey for the annual Together at Christmas carol service last month,” read the birthday wish for Catherine.

Princess of Wales, Catherine, had tumultuous years lately, what with her cancer diagnosis and remission. Her father-in-law, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer in 2024. The Buckingham Palace had shared the news of the diagnosis in February that year.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three kids: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in a royal ceremony on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton initiated her special ‘Mother Nature’ series of videos as part of Mental Health Awareness Week last year. The first edition of the series, the ‘Summer’ episode aired in August, which was followed by an ‘Autumn’ special, which was released in November last year. The ‘Winter’ clip is out now.