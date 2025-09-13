Kate Middleton Debuts Striking Brunette Hair – Moves On From Blonde Phase

Kate Middleton’s blonde look debut took the internet by storm. Rightfully so, the OG brunette’s style statement soon sparked buzz about using a wig. While there were some mixed responses to her hairstyle initially, including some controversial comments right after the news of her cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of Cambridge now seems to have had a change of heart.

Well, she’s finally decided to return to her classic brunette as she made a stunning appearance at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale on September 8.

Kate was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, as they observed the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s demise. Kate’s noticeably darker hair color highlighted the couple’s somber appearance together. What caught further attention was the presence of hair dye stains from her freshly colored hair near her hairline, directly on her skin, making it all the more evident.

However, what actually led to Kate’s quick decision to change her hair color from blond to brunette once more remains unanswered – as netizens continue to believe it was the result of the strong criticism that she received.

Kate Middleton returns to her classic brunette look after blond hair backlash https://t.co/NWk8LBsaVi pic.twitter.com/pCE3I9Lb5D — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

For context, speculation about the Duchess wearing a wig began when she appeared with dyed blonde hair. It was almost wholly agreed that she’d done it after undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatments.

Naysayers quickly commented that Kate may have been covering gray hairs and hiding visible signs of aging. However, it was left for speculation and conjecture at the end of the day.

A third segment of people were curious if Kate had perhaps hopped on the trend of blonde and experimented with a new fashion taste. She wanted to change her mood by getting rid of her dark hair and seeing if it would be nice on her. But her recent transition back to being brunette is the final answer to all curious minds.

There has also been buzz around Kate Middleton’s body language and what it reveals about her emotions, especially after debuting her blonde look.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reverted back to her signature brown locks after shocking the world with her caramel blonde hair. https://t.co/MlxnJProdU pic.twitter.com/26fKnnfj73 — E! News (@enews) September 9, 2025

From the pictures and visuals of her visit to the Natural History Museum’s garden in London beside Prince William, the Princess of Wales looked more confident than ever. She styled herself in formal wear, and the fact that the couple was walking at the same pace further confirmed her comfort in carrying the new look with panache.

Further, the unmissable laughing lines on her face as she genuinely seemed passionate about speaking with people and getting to know them more up front and close made Kate appear more authentic and approachable. For one reason, the choice of opting for such a blonder shade of hair color also indicated that the next-in-line queen might be signaling to greener pastures ahead, both in her personal life and professional arena.