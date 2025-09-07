Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton’s Real Emotions as She Undergoes Shocking Transformation

Kate Middleton has debuted a new look with a change in hair color and style. A body language expert has chimed in to tell how she felt about this change during a family outing with Prince William.

Usually, she has brunette locks; this time, people were hooked to get a glimpse of her with lighter hair. The mother of three isn’t exactly a blonde now, but went several tones lighter for her locks. She was at the Natural History Museum’s gardens in London with Prince William.

Her hair was styled in long waves at the bottom and a voluminous look at the top. She was wearing a white shirt with a brown blazer for a formal look. Body language expert Darren Stanton reveals that both the royals were looking confident during the outing.

Kate Middleton looked really happy and went back to making public appearances. Stanton further says they were walking at the same pace as if in ”complete unison with matching confidence, according to Tyla. Kate’s open palms and genuine smile tell that she was confident and comfortable, the expert noted.

#KateMiddleton’s new blonde hair is sparking chaos online. Some say it’s a soft reset after her cancer battle. Others say it’s a wig gone rogue. Royal experts call it “restorative.” Trolls call it “scary.” 💬 N Crowd, is this a glow-up or a glam fail? pic.twitter.com/n13cDaHm3S — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) September 5, 2025

She also has noticeable laugh lines, showing her interest in people she meets. He points out that there isn’t any ego in her gestures. The body language experts tells that her hair could be adding more confidence to her.

Stanton says that both Kate and William have genuine emotions and appear authentic. Such a hair change also marks a drastic change in the Princess of Wales’ life. He adds, “When people change their hair in such a dramatic way, it’s all about renewal, confidence, change, and evolution.”

He called this the “most significant and dramatic change” in her looks. This type of change may be small for a normal person, but for her, this will go viral across the globe. He explains how powerful she must be feeling internally in the best way. It shows she’s looking forward to the next chapter in her life, in a personal as well as professional sense.

Kate’s hair really is something. It’s a different look than she usually goes with. I can’t say that it’s doing anything for her, actually. It looks, well, like it doesn’t go with her head. #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #kateandwilliam #hairstyle #CivicChic pic.twitter.com/7ytNkJdSbg — EternalWomen (@EternalWomenInc) September 5, 2025

Many people may agree with this dissection of her look and body language. However, netizens have their own interpretations. Some call this a wig or extensions that do not go with her head and is the usual color she chooses.

Others are pointing out any possible medical reasons, ever since her cancer treatment, to pick a wig for a new hairstyle. In her outing, she is exuding confidence, so that tells us she’s happy with her new look.