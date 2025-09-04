‘Aunty Looked Better in Darker Hair’ – Kate Middleton’s Blonde Debut Splits the Internet!

Kate Middleton’s new hair has the internet split. The Princess of Wales recently debuted her new hair, which evoked mixed reactions from the fans. Her hair has now become a topic of conversation amongst royal fans and critics alike.

Kate was in Scotland on August 24th for a royal engagement. The royal was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their three children on the trip. The first glimpse of her new hair that fans got was when she was clicked while inside a car with her family.

In the photo, Kate wore a dark colored hat while her lighter-than-usual tresses peeked out. People were quick to notice the hair that appeared a shade of blonde. The new hair was far from what fans are used to seeing Kate sport. The Princess is known to dye her hair a more subtle shade of brown.

British Vogue published a photo of the royal that put her new hair color on full display. The blonde hair is the first time the princess has tried a shade that light. Fans who are used to seeing the Princess with her signature brown hair were surprised, to say the least.

The astonishment on the fans’ behalf quickly turned to backlash as critics rushed to the internet to disapprove of Kate’s new hair. “Aunty looked better in darker hair,” one user wrote. “Chestnut brown looks lovely on her. Not a fan of the blonde, washes her out,” another chimed in.

A third noted how the blonde made her look much older than she is, while suggesting that she should go back to her old hair color. Several fans also rushed online to defend the royal.

“I think her hair is sensational. Each to their own i guess,” one wrote. A second commented on how Kate is just as beautiful with her new hair. “Gorgeousss blonderr,” a third added.

“Princess with blonde hair, new phase of her life, new look. She could go more elegant for the occasion. BUT Always beautiful, her smile is the sun of the UK. I love this couple,” another netizen gushed.

I just don’t think she suits it. Sorry pic.twitter.com/suRUhP6pdp — Ton1lea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mcgranaghan90) September 4, 2025

An expert also weighed in on Kate’s much-discussed new hair color. Darren Stanton, a behavioral and body language expert, spoke about how Kate’s decision to go blonde might be signifying a much deeper meaning.

“When people change their hair in such a dramatic way, it’s all about renewal, confidence, change and evolution,” Stanton noted. He shared how the “most dramatic and significant” change the royal can make is an external one at the moment. The expert also shared how Kate possibly be feeling “empowered” at the moment, which might have prompted the hair change.