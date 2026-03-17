Kash Patel’s Custom Sneakers Spark Backlash Over FBI Design Detailing

Kash Patel has new shoes, and everyone has an opinion about them. The style of the customized footwear suits Patel’s unique style, triggering conversations about his past fashion choices and personal branding. The FBI director was seen sporting a new pair of Nike sneakers. But Raw Story says the black, white, and yellow shoes are bold and uniquely Patel’s.

Splashed along the side is the number “9.” Patel is, after all, the ninth FBI director. It also features his personal “K$H” logo. The symbol forms part of the K$H collection of his Based Apparel brand. Then there’s the Punisher skull. The symbol was first seen on the fictional Marvel vigilante, Frank Castle. And Patel seems to love it.

Here’s a shot of Patel wearing the shoes. pic.twitter.com/5QSsZXWu7I — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 16, 2026

Across the back of the shoe, there’s another reference to his job. The words, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.”— FBI’s official motto — have their place there. He was also seen wearing the sneakers at a two-day FBI event. The agents were trained by MMA fighters when Patel made the rounds.

The reaction to Patel’s sneakers came quickly. Surprisingly, it was across political lines, and they did not hold back. A political commentator mocked Patel’s appearance, writing, “The FBI director is 13 years old.” Another person, who is a conservative writer, had nearly the same thought. He called the shoes “childish” and added that Patel appeared to be acting “like a high school boy, just because he can.”

Other people were not so concerned about how juvenile it appeared, but talked instead about the design. Some pointed out that he was wearing the symbol of a vigilante anti-hero while boldly declaring his allegiance to the FBI’s motto. “The Punisher would break his face,” one person said.

Kash Patel has been roasted for wearing a pair of bespoke sneakers bearing his personal brand at an FBI training event as the hunt for Nancy Guthrie stretches into its seventh week. https://t.co/e3EDVdBZEU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 17, 2026

Many people also noted Patel’s age. “He’s 46,” a commenter said. Another described him as “deeply weird and uncool.” They were concerned by the lack of consistency about his overall image.

The uproar about his sneakers is not the first time there has been an uproar about what he wears. He once wore a T-shirt with the phrase “Female Body Inspector,” from his brand Based Apparel, which some found inappropriate.

Then there was the time Patel allegedly delayed boarding a flight tied to official business until he received an FBI-branded jacket in his size, complete with the correct insignia and patches.

Kash Patel: “If Eric Swalwell wants to come online and talk about what jacket size I wear, I’m happy to send him a women’s medium so him and Fang Fang can go out again.” pic.twitter.com/RH1xWpQejC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2025

The FBI director’s role has a certain nuance. Traditionally, the people who have occupied the position have kept a low-profile and maintained a disciplined public image. They copied their predecessors who avoided personal branding or political signaling.

Patel’s fashion decisions, from custom sneakers to branded apparel, are often a point of focus. For now, Patel has remained quiet as photos of his sneakers are paraded across social media. But the episode has once again placed his public image under a spotlight that shows little sign of fading.

Patel’s personal style and branding decisions demand attention. This has led to debates about leadership norms and the credibility of the organization that he is representing, especially since he has taken on a high-profile government role.