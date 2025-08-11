FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence on 19-Year Age Gap – Compares With Donald and Melania’s Marriage

Country singer Alexis Wilkins, 26, has downplayed the significance of her 19-year age difference with boyfriend Kash Patel, the FBI director, whom she began dating in January 2023.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s house party in Nashville. Wilkins divides her time between Nashville to pursue her music career and Washington, D.C., where she lives with Patel. Addressing the age gap question, she compared their relationship to others within the MAGA political circles, saying, “There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences.”

Wilkins pointed out that age gaps can be found at the highest levels, citing the example of former President Donald Trump , 79, and Melania Trump, 55, who have a 24-year difference. She also mentioned White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, who married Nicholas Riccio, 59, with a 32-year age gap , just days before Trump’s inauguration.

Wilkins said her relationship with Patel makes sense to their circle despite being questioned by outsiders. “I feel like [within] a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn’t picture me dating a 26-year-old,” she remarked, highlighting the fact that since she is more mature than her age, the gap really does not matter.

However, netizens have not been very kind to this relationship and social media backlash has included accusations that Wilkins is a “honeypot” using her relationship with Patel to gain influence. She addressed this by revealing she has blocked the term “honeypot” from her Instagram comments due to its hurtful impact.

Wilkins stressed that she had been dating Patel before his promotion from aide to President Trump to FBI director. Wilkins made her views on such criticisms quite clear, as she said, “The fact that people are trying to point to anything other than just the actual facts of everything is pretty thin.”.

As an artist, Alexis Wilkins has a relatively modest following but is making waves. She has about 6,000 followers on Instagram and receives 9,500 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her 2023 release “Quite Like Whiskey” has amassed over 440,000 streams.

Her artist bio on Spotify portrays her as more than a musician, describing her as “a country music artist, writer and political commentator who doesn’t just talk about American values—she lives them.” The profile highlights her impact in both music and politics, affirming that “grit, patriotism, and an unapologetic voice still have a place in today’s culture.”

Wilkins shared that her relationship with Patel is on a positive trajectory as she told the Daily Mail, “We are on a good path,” adding that they are now able to “start things that have been delayed by business and extenuating circumstances.”

Wilkin’s words showed that she really does not care about what the people around her say about her relationship. As long as it makes sense to them, she is happy to be with Patel.