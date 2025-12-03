“100% False”- Kash Patel Rages at Claims He Delayed Charlie Kirk Investigation for Better Jacket

A claim circulating on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Kash Patel refused to get off a plane until someone found him a men’s FBI raid jacket, because the first one supposedly belonged to a female agent and its sleeves didn’t have Velcro patches. Social media started having its share of fun, but the 115-page report that chronicled the incident didn’t help in any way.

Most of us know Kash Patel, the controversial FBI director, appointed by Donald Trump in his second term. And he insists that it is “100% false,” arguing the so-called meltdown narrative only distracts from the FBI’s accomplishments.

Kash Patel shrugged off the chaos in a recent interview with Fox News. That’s when he argued that his critics are more worried about his fashion than the 25,000 violent felons he says were arrested in 2025 and the 35% spike in captured foreign spies. He allegedly borrowed the SWAT badge on the way to Provo, Utah, after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

LMAO of course Kash Patel caused a scene before the Charlie Kirk presser because he needed a FBI branded jacket so they got him a women’s one with velcro patches https://t.co/gvz5xvbSs8 pic.twitter.com/JPnHWoLKuO — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 1, 2025

Per the Daily Mail, Kash Patel said:

“These people can talk about my appearances all they want (…) Look at the results.”

The leaked dossier, on the other hand, was compiled by a group of active-duty and retired FBI agents, as The Guardian reports. They described the bureau under Kash Patel as “a rudderless ship,” “internally paralyzed by fear,” and helmed by a director “in over his head.” The claims also said managers were terrified of being fired, and didn’t want to take initiative without Patel’s orders.

Then came the now-infamous “jacket story,” which alleged that agents who had been assigned to the Charlie Kirk investigation were pulled from the case to go and find Kash Patel a medium-sized raid jacket. SWAT agents supposedly took patches off their uniforms to calm him down. This is the part Patel says is complete fiction. To Patel, this was just a revenge for “the swamp,” aka a bureaucracy from the Comey-Wray era that resents his mission to uproot internal corruption. He accused rivals like Congressman Eric Swalwell of using sources to smear him, as the FBI under him is cracking down on enemies who used to be comfortable.

BREAKING: LOL! Eric Swalwell TROLLS Kash Patel after his own agents leak that Patel threw a tantrum over not having the right-sized FBI jacket! Podcast bozo-turned FBI director Kash Patel, who his own agents reportedly refer to as the “Make-a-Wish director” behind his back, was… pic.twitter.com/ljxeUzuX4r — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 1, 2025

There’s also Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, who continues to draw attention. He brushed off accusations that he used a government jet for joy rides and SWAT personnel to protect her at events because FBI directors are required to use the bureau’s aircraft. “I’m entitled to a personal life,” Patel said. “Do I take trips with her? Absolutely.”

Anyway, do you think the jacket standoff actually happened?

NEXT UP: FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Firestorm Over Epstein Files Stonewalling