FBI Director Kash Patel Slammed for Alleged Misuse of Federal Funds to Guard 27-Year-Old Girlfriend

FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) director Kash Patel is in the news once again! This time, not for any legal decisions, but for his personal life. The New York native has been the FBI’s ninth director, taking on his role on February 20, 2025.

Patel is facing criticism after assigning FBI SWAT team members to serve as a security detail for his girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins. People have slammed this move, accusing Kash Patel of misusing government funds.

According to a report by Yahoo!, an FBI protective detail has been put in place for Wilkins due to potential threats. The team reportedly consists of elite agents usually stationed at the FBI’s Nashville field office. Typically, as The Times reports, family members or partners of high-ranking officials receive extra security only when they are traveling together.

For instance, former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s wife, Helen Wray, received protection when they travelled together, and so will Alexis Wilkins now. Critics argue that pulling these agents from their usual duties could hinder the bureau’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies in the area.

Similarly, many other MAGA-aligned officers have been called out for misusing government resources in the past, including Kristi Noem. Former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, now a law enforcement contributor at MS NOW, said that Kash Patel’s choice has “no legitimate justification.”

While speaking to The Times, he added, “This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.” According to O’Leary, Patel’s use of a government plane to guard his girlfriend shows his “lack of leadership experience, judgment, and humility,” the former FBI agent said.

The controversy follows earlier scrutiny over Kash Patel’s use of a $60 million FBI jet for personal travel, including trips to watch his girlfriend, Wilkins, perform and a summer golf outing in Scotland.

The couple is in a long-distance relationship and does not live together. While Patel’s official residence is listed as being in Las Vegas, both individuals continue to travel for work around the country.

In a statement to MS NOW, the FBI authorities defended the security detail, saying Wilkins has received “hundreds of credible death threats” related to her relationship with Kash Patel. Meanwhile, the latter has called all the accusations “baseless rumors” on X.

Alexis Wilkins is a renowned singer, podcast host, and author. Based in Nashville, she’s known for blending traditional country themes with contemporary tunes. Aside from being a singer, she’s also a political commentator, and that’s how she met her boyfriend.

The duo met for the first time in 2022 at a friend’s house party, and Patel reportedly noticed Wilkins immediately. The couple began a whirlwind romance, and by January 2023, they were dating. Soon, they were also attending conservative political events as rumours swirled about their story.

The age gap between the two, with Patel being 45 and Wilkins being 27, also sparked criticism. Still, sources claimed that the phenomenon of older men dating accomplished younger women was common in Washington, D.C., and the MAGA circle. Even though social media users previously claimed that Wilkins is dating Patel to infiltrate Trump’s inner circle, the couple’s love goes beyond the tabloid scrutiny.

Alexis Wilkins graced journalist Megyn Kelly’s podcast in June 2025 and said, “We’ve been together a little over two and a half years, all of this was not on my bingo card, but here we are.”

On the show, the singer also dropped some insider tea about her relationship with the FBI director, saying the two are experiencing life together and haven’t considered taking the big plunge yet.