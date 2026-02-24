Former FBI Official Calls Kash Patel’s Latest Actions as ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Patently Ridiculous’

Kash Patel is under fire after his video of partying with the U.S. hockey team went viral. He has been accused of inappropriate behavior and of using taxpayers’ money to travel to Italy. A former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe, weighed in with his opinion and slammed Patel.

McCabe called Patel’s use of the bureau’s jet “completely inappropriate.” He said the video circulating on social media was ridiculous, and described Patel’s behavior as inappropriate. Furthermore, he slammed the FBI’s excuse of Patel being in Milan for security meetings just a day before the games were over. He called it “patently ridiculous.”

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Kash Patel’s trip to the Olympics: “The video is ridiculous, and it was completely inappropriate for him to be engaging, to go at all…Horrible, horrible message to the FBI rank and file…And a horrible message to the country” pic.twitter.com/PyA0TwOzjR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2026

In the video, Patel is seen yelling and chugging a beer while celebrating with the team. He’s wearing a white USA jersey and the new gold medal. The video drew criticism online as many social media users were not happy with its message. McCabe pointed out the same: “horrible, horrible message to the FBI rank and file.”

He talked about the chaos that Patel left behind in the U.S. as the bureau is still looking into the Nancy Gurthie kidnapping investigation. Furthermore, he added that there could be a potential military action against Iran.

McCabe also brought up how former FBI Director Robert Mueller did his job to make security arrangements for the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. He reportedly went there eight months before the event. He added, “That’s when the sort of details and arrangements are made that an FBI director needs to weigh in on to make sure that others understand the role of the bureau and those sorts of things. It’s not the day of the final hockey game.”

The FBI spokesperson defended Patel and mentioned that he went there for security meetings, which were planned beforehand. Ben Williamson, FBI spokesperson, posted on X to defend Patel. He reiterated that it was not a personal trip and was planned months ago for Olympic security.

F.B.I. director Kash Patel let loose with the USA Men’s Olympic hockey team Sunday … he was caught on video partying with the newly minted gold medalist in the locker room after their big win. Read more: https://t.co/Q4IHRqSuPs pic.twitter.com/IZvRNwfseh — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2026

He called the CBS article criticizing Patel misleading. McCabe argued that the FBI should be focused on national security concerns, particularly amid rising tensions with Iran. He suggested they should be investigating all the records to locate the Iranian sleeper agents in the United States.

This is not the first time Patel faced scrutiny over his use of the FBI’s jet. He has been reported to be flying to see his girlfriend’s performance or even going out to see his friends. Meanwhile, Patel posted on X to defend his moment of celebration with the hockey team. He mentioned he was invited to the locker room “to celebrate this historic moment with the boys.”

Some critics described Patel’s behavior as resembling that of a “drunk frat boy.” One X user commented, “Kash Patel is an unserious clown!” On the other hand, several conservative commentators defended him. They labeled the video as full of patriotism and excitement for the team’s victory.