Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case: Did Early Police Blunders Hinder the Search for the 84-Year-Old?

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 19 days. She disappeared on January 31, when her family saw her for the last time.

The Pima County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have launched a joint investigation, and are probing every possibility. Investigators have found little evidence so far, which has not been enough for the 84-year-old’s return to her family.

​Nancy’s family has noted that she is senile, and is dealing with a heart ailment that requires constant medication. Additionally, she has a pacemaker, a fact that underlines the fragility of her health. The agencies investigating the case at Nancy’s Arizona home found have fewer clues to proceed since most of her valuable belongings were found intact.

However, it was established that she was removed from her home without her will as a blood trail was found near her porch.

Investigators are examining whether a second suspect played a role in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.pic.twitter.com/Lqi7YL3QV8 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 20, 2026

Just a few paces from her home, authorities found a pair of gloves that could be linked to the suspect. Recent footage from Nancy’s disconnected doorbell camera showed the last recorded video of a masked man at her door. Although his face was not visible, he appeared to be armed, which has increased the seriousness of the investigation.

​Latest reports from the FBI reveal that they are not ruling out the possibility of Nancy being taken across the border in Mexico. The probability of a drug cartel from the neighboring country being involved in the case is not being ruled out either.

In contrast, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy is still in Tucson, based on the limited evidence his team has collected. Many believe this conflict between the two investigative teams is contributing to the delay in Nancy’s return.

Why are we inundated with Nancy Guthrie stuff?? Fox needs to move on! — Conrad’s Mom (@KnowlesPat73802) February 20, 2026

After Nancy was reported missing, investigators have reportedly made some grave errors. For example, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office did not involve the FBI during the first few days. Since the case was high-profile, it needed resources beyond what Tucson could offer.

A major blunder by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department was prematurely releasing the crime scene. This allowed reporters and others to contaminate and tamper with potential evidence. Investigators repeatedly entered and exited Nancy’s home, which affected the integrity of any available evidence.

The local police also overlooked a roof-mounted surveillance camera. They limited their investigation to the visible doorbell camera near the entrance, which they found disconnected early in the investigation. The FBI discovered the other camera during a thorough sweep.

There has been uncertainty over the DNA and biological evidence found in the area. Of the 17 discarded pairs of gloves found, 16 belonged to investigators. The last pair is believed to have been used by the suspect and matches the gloves worn by the masked man on surveillance footage.

So the FBI has the technology that can detect Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker from hundreds of feet in the air? Goes to show: Edgar Allen Poe’s story “The Tell-Tale Heart” was way ahead of its time. The Tell-Tale Pacemaker. — Jim Heffern (@JimHeffern) February 20, 2026

One of the major questions looming over the case has been the possibility of any member of Nancy’s family being linked to her disappearance. However, the FBI has already cleared everyone from her family of suspicion.

Recently, there has been buzz about alleged ransom notes circulating through various sources. Delivered mostly to news outlets, these notes asked for payment in two different cryptocurrencies linked to separate wallets. The notes had no proof of authenticity, and the deadlines have passed with no developments.

In recent developments, the Pima County Sheriff’s team is said to be making use of a signal sniffer that can be used to track Nancy’s pacemaker. The new tech works on Bluetooth signals and can help to communicate with the internal device. The pacemaker was connected to the victim’s phone, and the last record was on February 1 at 2:28 p.m.