Karoline Leavitt’s Makeup Disaster Is So Distracting You Might Miss Her Other Blunders

Karoline Leavitt might get away with making unconvincing statements on Donald Trump‘s behalf, but what she can never avoid is the ever-consistent trolling. Leavitt, who made history by becoming the youngest White House Press Secretary at 27, is always mocked on social media for one reason or another.

Sometimes she is called out for her ‘blatant lies‘ (as critics call it) during press briefings, while other times, it’s her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. On top of it, her makeup-laden appearances don’t do her any favors either. The mother of one seemingly underwent the famous MAGA transformation to fit into the Trump circle. Netizens and experts have noticed evident changes in her facial features, which have fueled plastic surgery rumors. Moreover, her decision to hop onto the ‘Republican makeup‘ trend has also backfired on multiple occasions.

During one of her interactions with the press in July, Leavitt’s eye makeup was so clumpy that anyone would find it hard not to notice. In the video, Leavitt can be seen talking to Fox News about the possibility of privatizing the TSA. While she talked about the current ‘bureaucracy’ at the airports at the moment, her mascara failure irked many makeup lovers.

If you have used mascara, you’d know that irritating feeling while blinking due to extra clumpy mascara on your eyelashes. And there’s no denying fact that we’ve all had bad makeup days. But it takes extreme confidence to have one of those bad days and still confidently stand in front of the camera for a live broadcast. But that’s Karoline Leavitt for you, who would rather get on with her day instead of using a makeup remover.

Karoline Leavitt’s transformation in terms of her makeup and wardrobe isn’t going unnoticed. When she recently attended a Yankees game with Donald Trump on the anniversary of 9/11, people zoomed in on her pictures and commented on how she looks much older than her age.

“Why is she aging so rapidly?” and “She tryna catch up with her hubby?” are some of the many troll comments that Leavitt is often targeted with. Whether it’s bad makeup or job stress, it’s hard to tell what’s making Leavitt look older than her age. Or maybe, it could be both, since Leavitt herself acknowledged that her job is ‘exhausting’. Leavitt couldn’t even get a maternity break in 2024, as Trump was campaigning.

Looks like Karoline Leavitt has succumbed to the Mar-a-Lago makeover. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/gIbmKpuzLr — Snark Queen Bee 🖕 (@SnarkQueenBee) September 6, 2025

Her job profile is already stressful, plus the constant criticism of the current government is making things even harder for her. She has to look perfect for the part while defending Trump’s controversial policies and scandals. Probably that is why she dresses up older than her age so that people would take her seriously. But that, too, backfires on her. The 28-year-old is mocked for her ‘granny outfits‘, which yet again proves that she can’t escape trolling after all.