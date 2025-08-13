“What a Sack of Garbage” – Karoline Leavitt Accused of ‘Lying’ Over Unconvincing Response to Trump’s Latest Controversy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is once again facing criticism due to the administration’s latest controversy. Moreover, her unconvincing answer to a reporter’s question didn’t help her either. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Leavitt was asked to comment on the administration’s controversial stance on revisions to job data.

A journalist asked Leavitt, “If the jobs data is not reliable, should Americans trust the inflation data?”

To this, she replied, “The jobs data has had massive revisions. We want to ensure that all of the data … coming out of the BLS is trustworthy and is accurate, which is why the president has restored new leadership at the BLS.”

Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer shortly after the release of July jobs report, which showed only 73,000 new positions added in July and included substantial downward revisions to May and June figures. Trump labeled the figures ‘rigged’, a claim that has been discarded by Former Bureau chiefs, statisticians, and experts, who mentioned that McEntarfer had no ability to change the data which is compiled by a large and nonpartisan staff under strict protocols.

Trump then nominated E.J. Antoni to lead the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics). He has proposed suspending monthly job reports and has advocated for quarterly releases, citing concerns about frequent and sizable data revisions.

Reporters asked Karoline Leavitt whether monthly jobs reports would continue. Leavitt replied, “I believe that is the plan and the hope… We need to look at the methods of how the United States is acquiring this data. The goal of course is to provide an honest and good data for the American people to make important economic decisions on.”

Karoline Leavitt’s remarks are now being heavily criticized on social media. An X user tweeted, “What a sack of garbage from Press Sec.”

“She is clueless about data… and sounds like a Barbie with a pull string on her neck to lie whenever needed,” reads another reply. Another furious netizen asked, “So in reality the goal is to provide dishonest data that makes trump look good?”

Political commentator Fred Wellman tweeted, “The jobs data is always revised. That’s literally the system. There are layers to the reporting all year to build accuracy. She is lying. This is all lies. She knows she is lying.”

CNN’s Senior Political reporter Aaron Blake wrote, “‘The plan and the hope’ is not a commitment.”

Analyzing the broader consequences of Trump’s decision, the NYT editorial wrote, “But there is no doubt that Mr. Trump’s actions will cast a shadow over the rest of the government that he leads. Public servants must now do their work while fearing that they may be fired merely for producing information that displeases the president.”