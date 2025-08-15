The Best MAGA Makeup Crown Goes To… Beauty Expert Picks a Surprising Winner!

Who has the greatest makeup? MAGA makeup, often referred to as Republican makeup (which even Brittany Mahomes has been a victim of), is still a contentious topic in the beauty industry. Prominent Republican women have faced criticism for embracing the frequently overpowering, disparaging style, which has been criticized for its startling, blotchy appearance.

If you look at any social media platform, you’ll see hundreds or even thousands of people making fun of the current makeup trend, posting pictures of the ladies who best represent it, and frequently trying to follow the trend themselves.

Nicki Swift chatted with Amber Renee, MUA, to better understand the Republican makeup trend and discover which well-known Republican woman has the greatest MAGA makeup in the country.

The best MAGA makeup is on Lara Trump

The majority of the women in the Trump family are Republicans. After all, there have been several cosmetic mishaps in the Trump family’s history. Several other well-known Republican women competed for “best” MAGA cosmetics, including Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump (who has stopped wearing makeup).

Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem, Lauren Boebert, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and countless others are among them. Lara, the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, is doing significantly better than the other ladies, according to Amber Renee, MUA.

Thinking about the atrocious facetuning Kimberly Guilfoyle uses on her ig pictures. She’s so relatable idc. pic.twitter.com/FY7sNjLcVs — J (@okayheyjay) August 8, 2025

“Okay, so I know the whole ‘Republican makeup‘ trend kind of pokes fun at the heavy glam look we often see from a lot of MAGA women — but honestly, looking at these pics, Lara Trump stands out in the best way,” Renee tells us.

“Her makeup feels more polished and modern compared to the rest. Her complexion looks fresh, her contour is blended (not harsh), and her lashes and brows are bold without being overdone. It’s giving camera-ready without looking caked on.”

Sadly, Renee held Guilfoyle and Noem in much lower regard. “In contrast, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kristi Noem are definitely rocking that classic Fox News glam, but it leans into the overly sculpted, super matte, almost pageant-y territory,” she says.

Lara Trump’s Fox debut was a hot mess. Many people are saying she looks like Seabiscuit after plastic surgery. Even her singing voice is bringing out the farm animals. Volume up and brace yourselves… pic.twitter.com/s3j8uFl9IZ — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 3, 2025

The makeup that Boebert is wearing “is kind of cute, but the harsh lighting doesn’t really work for her — and the red lipstick plus bold eye combo is a little intense for her daytime looks.” Regarding Leavitt’s somewhat more subtle beauty style, Renee remarks, “It borders on flat — like, it could use a little more dimension or warmth.”

Overall, she tells us, “Lara strikes the perfect balance between being approachable and glamorous. Without yelling, “I’m wearing a lot of makeup,” it feels deliberate.”