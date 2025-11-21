Karoline Leavitt Walks Away from Press Briefing after Being Confronted by CNN Journalist

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s press briefing session turned into a nightmare of sorts for her when she was confronted by CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins. “Karoline, you misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s actually not what they said,” Kaitlan Collins says in the clip as Leavitt walks out from the presser.

In his post, Trump had accused six Democratic lawmakers of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR punishable by DEATH.” Defending Trump’s stance, Leavitt said, “Let’s be clear about what the President is responding to because many in this room want to talk about the President’s response, but not what brought the President to respond in this way.”

During Thursday’s press briefing, Karoline Leavitt claimed multiple times that the Democrats urged the military to refuse “lawful orders.” She was instantly called out for the false statement by CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. She was then questioned by CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins as well.

Kaitlan Collins to Leavitt as she walks off: “Karoline, you misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s actually not what they said.” pic.twitter.com/UscVlnMa6F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2025

Karoline Leavitt was trolled big time for walking away from the media interaction session. “Leavitt is notorious for bending the truth and pushing lies. She’ll never accept accountability,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “Leavitt doesn’t care about facts. She never has and never will.”

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. “They don’t call her Karolying Leavitt for nothing,” read one. “Does she ever correctly quote what anyone actually said?” asked another user.

Netizens were quick to pick sides, and Karoline Leavitt’s was not it. “She misquoted? She just knowingly lied about it. Plain and simple,” an X user added. “So much for transparency,” another remark on the X thread read.

Here’s what some netizens had to say. “Well done, the real journalists. Keep pushing,” the user wrote, lauding the reporter. Slamming the White House Press Secretary, another one wrote, “It’d be a lot easier to keep track of any actual truths she’s said than the lies. I’m not sure she’s ever told the truth about anything.”

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt bizarrely defended Donald Trump’s “Piggy” remark. The President tried to shut a female reporter with the words “Quiet, quiet piggy” when she asked him about the Epstein Files earlier this week.

“You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration,” Leavitt said.

Labeling Trump as the “most transparent president in history,” Karoline Leavitt added, “I think the president being frank, and open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration — where you had a president who lied to your face and then didn’t speak to you for weeks and hid upstairs and didn’t take your question.”

Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter “piggy”? LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You’ll all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people… pic.twitter.com/zgEONn3e5v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is known for repeatedly dodging questions during press briefings. On several occasions, she has promised to get back to the questions, only for them to be forgotten. She also dodged a question about Trump’s MRI scans recently.

Recently, Saturday Night Live (SNL) even created a sketch, taking a leaf from her latest sessions of press briefings. SNL titled the sketch as “White House press briefing with Karoline Leavitt and Trump.” The viral clip showcased Ashley Padilla essaying the role of Karoline Leavitt and she is heard saying in the video, “I’ll open the floor to questions starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN — who I openly hate.”