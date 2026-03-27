Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down Rumors — Shares New Baby Shower Photos with Husband

Karoline Leavitt’s friends at the White House hosted her baby shower at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, last week. The guest list included mostly MAGA women (more on that later). The White House Press Secretary has now shared new photos with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, from the baby shower.

Karoline Leavitt’s post with her husband Riccio comes after there were questions about his absence at her baby shower. Leavitt’s photo dump also features the couple’s son Niko. The couple can be seen flashing a big grin as they pose together with their son. Her husband was missing in the previous album posted from the baby shower, leading to rumors and speculations about their marriage.

Posting photos on her Instagram account, Karoline Leavitt wrote in her caption, “My beautiful friends threw me a beautiful baby shower, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I feel blessed to have so many strong and loving women in my life, and I can’t believe we will welcome our little lady into the world in a few weeks.”

In her caption, Leavitt also gave a shout-out to White House photographer and added in her caption, “Thank you to the wonderful Andrea Hanks for capturing this lovely day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Trump’s deputy chief Stephen Miller’s wife and podcaster, Katie Miller had previously shared photos from the festivities on her X profile. “Celebrating the great Karoline Leavitt and her baby girl,” her caption read.

Speaking of the MAGA guest list at Leavitt’s baby shower – it included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Abigail Jackson, WH Deputy Press Secretary, Assistant Press Secretary Allison Schuster, and Executive Assistant to WH Press Sec – Kieghan Nangle. Charyssa Parent, who is the Special Assistant to the President and Congressional Communications Director, was also present.

“Press girlies celebrating Karoline Leavitt and her baby girl,” Abigail Jackson wrote in an Instagram story that was later reposted by mom-to-be Leavitt.

Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026

Nicholas Riccio frequently features on Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram profile. The couple attended two MAGA weddings last month. Before that, the Press Secretary shared photos from their Christmas celebrations together. “A December full of White House Christmas magic, precious time with family, and pure love,” Leavitt captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Karoline Leavitt, who married Riccio in January last year, announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on the occasion of Christmas, sharing a baby bump photo and writing, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

Signing off her post, Leavitt acknowledged her boss, President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” an excerpt from the Press Secretary’s post read.