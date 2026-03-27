Politics

Karoline Leavitt, 28, is One of Highest Paid Trump Staffers – Report

Published on: March 27, 2026 at 1:39 PM ET

Karoline Leavitt’s White House salary reflects top-tier federal pay, marking a major financial leap from her earlier political career.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Karoline Leavitt is one of top paid White House staffers.
Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt is one of highest paid White House staffers. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Karoline Leavitt is one of the highest-paid White House staffers and has been branded “smart and tough” by President Donald Trump. So how much is she really making?

Leavitt’s salary was $195,200 a year.

According to the report, Jacalynne Becker Klopp, serving as a senior immigration advisor on detail in Donald Trump’s administration, tops the White House payroll with an annual salary of $225,700.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

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