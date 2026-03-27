Karoline Leavitt is one of the highest-paid White House staffers and has been branded “smart and tough” by President Donald Trump. As she climbs the ranks as White House Press Secretary, her net worth continues to rise, Radar Online reports. So how much is she really making?

Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates the net worth of Karoline Leavitt at $100,000 as of March 2026. Most of Karoline Leavitt’s wealth comes from her career in politics. The White House publishes a staff report annually, and in July 2025, they released their list, which included Karoline as one of the staffers earning the highest salaries. Leavitt’s salary was $195,200 a year.

According to the report, Jacalynne Becker Klopp, serving as a senior immigration advisor on detail in Donald Trump’s administration, tops the White House payroll with an annual salary of $225,700. Right behind her is Edgar Mkrtchian. He is currently making $203,645 per year as associate counsel to the president. Tied for next place at top paid Trump administration employees is a large group of 33 staffers who make $195,200 per year. That group includes Brittany Baldwin, who makes that lofty sum as a senior policy advisor.

Democrats are anti-law enforcement. Referring to ICE agents as “Trump’s militia,” is disgusting and detached from reality. Just the other day, a hero ICE agent jumped into action and restored an infant’s breathing who was unresponsive at JFK Airport.pic.twitter.com/UXuru3z9Bn https://t.co/CfgRAOyFMj — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 27, 2026

Leavitt’s salary is consistent with former press secretaries and is considered Executive Schedule Level IV. In addition to the base salary, the position includes typical federal benefits such as retirement contributions and health coverage, marking a substantial financial step up from her earlier period as a congressional candidate.

Karoline Leavitt was born in Atkinson, N.H., and attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. She said Catholic schools “really formed” her personality. “It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community,” she said in a 2021 episode of The Catholic Current podcast.

Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026

Leavitt graduated from Saint Anselm College with a degree in communications and politics. While attending college, she played softball for the school as a scholarship athlete. Before she graduated college, Karoline Leavitt worked as a presidential writer intern in Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s first presidential administration. She then joined the White House staff after college as an assistant press secretary from 2019 until the end of Trump’s term in 2021.

Leavitt later served as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik and unsuccessfully ran for Congress herself in New Hampshire in 2022. After the race, Leavitt rejoined Trump’s team as the national Press Secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign. In November 2024, Trump announced he had chosen Leavitt to serve as White House Press Secretary. She is the youngest White House press secretary in history, assuming the role at age 27, ahead of previous record holder Ron Ziegler who was 29 when he was named.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” President Donald Trump said. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”