Sydney Sweeney Shares a Message for Brother Deployed Overseas

Sydney Sweeney shared some heartfelt news, revealing that her younger brother is currently deployed overseas. She then used her social media platform to bring hope to those who are currently serving in the U.S. on military missions, reports The Hill.

The actress posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her brother, Trent Sweeney. He was wearing his uniform and smiling when she snapped the shot. In the picture, she had penned a caption expressing her pride and gratitude for him and other military personnel.

“Receiving calls from my bro always makes me happy when he’s deployed [heart emoji,” she said, revealing how she appreciates making contact with him. Sweeney then added that she was “thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! thank you for your service :)”

Sydney Sweeney shares a supportive message for her brother in a new Instagram story. Her brother serves in the U.S. Air Force. pic.twitter.com/jpyG1gvIjP — sydney files (@sydneyfiles) March 25, 2026

Trent, who is Sweeney’s only sibling, is in the U.S. Air Force and was promoted to staff sergeant in August 2025. Before that, he was in the munitions squadron from about 2020. The 25-year-old has been sent overseas multiple times, but she didn’t disclose if he was currently stationed in Iran.

The actress did not give specific details about Trent’s location or even his message, but many netizens think that the timing of her post aligns with the conflict in Iran. As the post was re-shared and posted online, many identified with her feelings about her brother being deployed overseas. They also wrote about their experiences and voiced their opinions about the war in the Middle East.

Some were stirred by her emotional post and penned messages of support saying things like, “Much love to Sydney’s brother and every brave soldier holding the line. it’s heartbreaking they out there risking it all while the admin plays games on X. Our troops deserve real leadership, not a circus that treats their lives like a photo-op. god bless the troops.”

Another asked, “Given ongoing deployments in the Middle East as of March 2026, how are U.S. military support systems addressing the emotional strain on service members and their families during extended operations?”

A third poster took a leaf from Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle jeans advert, in which she talked about her ‘genes.’ They wrote, “Sweeney family genes are really just out here serving the country and the cinema simultaneously”

JUST IN 🚨 🇺🇸 Sydney Sweeney posted a heartfelt message to U.S. troops overseas after revealing her younger brother, Trent, is currently deployed with the Air Force.pic.twitter.com/fhOfxtx2l6 https://t.co/uhepSrWaoB — Corefrontline (@corefrontline) March 27, 2026

So far, about 3,000 troops are being called up for service in the Middle East, but it has not yet been confirmed if they will be fighting in Iran. President Donald Trump has not committed to whether there would be American boots on the ground or not. “I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he previously said. He then added, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

However, the President recently said the United States and Iran were in discussions to end the military operation. While attending a fundraiser, he said, “They want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it, because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.” He added, “They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”

The Euphoria star sometimes shares some personal info online, but rarely talks about her family in the military. “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she said in January.

By revealing her brother’s deployment, she has shown her support for those who are in the service and aligned herself with families in the same position as they wait for their loved ones’ safe return.