Karoline Leavitt Ditches Her Signature Accessory—And Netizens Think It’s Hinting at Something Bigger

As the youngest Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt keeps making headlines for one reason or the other. If not for her unrelenting support for Donald Trump and everything he says and does, Leavitt makes sure she remains under the spotlight with her fashion sense, despite it often getting her attention that’s not quite positive.

During the latest press briefing, Leavitt again drew a lot of attention but most of it was not for what she said but for what she decided not to wear. Leavitt was seen without her signature silver cross necklace that has become synonymous with her appearance. She has always been seen wearing it, whether giving press briefings or attending meetings and interviews.

Therefore, when she was spotted without it during the latest briefing, netizens were quick to spot this shift in her attire and though it might be a small detail, it can be hinting at some bigger changes that she is making. With the consistent appearance of the cross, Leavitt surely gave a message of her belief and faith through it. However, now that she has ditched it, netizens are speculating that she might be under some kind of transformation.

Trang Do, creator of custom jewelry label Kim Joux, talked about the same and said, “Jewelry has long served as more than a simple accessory, instead it is a language of identity, memory, and meaning. Karoline Leavitt’s choice to wear a silver cross necklace at the White House is a subtle yet powerful statement that bridges personal narrative with cultural symbolism, and she’s rarely seen without it.”

Do further added, “The silver cross, in particular, is steeped in layers of tradition. It’s a motif that carries spiritual weight, but its simplicity also lends itself to modern reinterpretation.”

Interesting that Karoline Leavitt took off her cross today while talking about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/IeRHcr7Znp — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 8, 2025

Talking about the cross from a designing point of view, Do said, “From a design perspective, silver is a compelling choice. It has a democratic elegance as well as being cool, understated, and versatile. It mirrors Karoline’s clean and contemporary style, and unlike gold, which can lean towards opulence, silver feels grounded and intimate. It invites closer inspection rather than demanding attention.”

Do then commented on what the absence of the necklace might mean and added, “Karoline’s choice to forego it at her recent press briefing could be just as significant as its presence. Jewelry often serves as an emotional touchstone, so its absence, especially when conspicuous, can indicate a change. In this instance, choosing not to wear the cross could hint at a subtle transformation.”

She further added, “It might be a calculated move to distance herself from certain connotations, whether they’re religious, cultural, or personal. It could suggest a wish to assert autonomy from expectations, or even a readiness to face vulnerability without the solace or safeguard the piece once provided.”

Friends, please stop calling Karoline Leavitt “a fake Christian”. Gigantic cross jewelry is the most reliable sign that someone is a genuine Christian. If there are better indicators, I certainly don’t know what they are!!! 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DL6t07t2Uv — Magachurch Pastor🙏🇺🇸 (@magachrchpastr) July 1, 2025

Do also mentioned that choices like these can sometimes be coincidental but since Leavitt has been wearing it without fail, this decision is very likely to have some meaning behind it.

Do said, “Of course, sometimes the absence is practical or coincidental. But with someone like Karoline, whose choices are often deliberate and meticulously planned, the decision to omit a symbolic item like this necklace could be a conscious one, signaling a departure from a style we’ve grown accustomed to seeing her in..”

Since Leavitt has always ensured that her fashion choices give a clearer idea of who she is as a person, the choice of ditching the cross seems even more significant.