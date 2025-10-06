Karoline Leavitt Ditches Her Cross Necklace Again as Reporters Ask Her Tough Questions – Expert Explains Why

Karoline Leavitt has come to be known for not only being the youngest press secretary in the history of The White House but also because of her signature style, which essentially involves wearing a cross, as a devout Christian would.

Karoline necessarily portrays herself as a religious person as she completely aligns with the conservative views and therefore, the cross necklace has never been a mere fashion statement for her. Instead, it represents who she is as a person and where her belief lies.

However, certain things seem to be changing as Leavitt recently made an appearance without her cross necklace as she addressed the media while tackling questions on federal layoffs and the Trump administration’s decision to deploy national troops.

What is interesting is that this is not the first time that Leavitt has ditched her cross necklace. Previously, on certain occasions, she was seen without it, and that, according to Trang Do, founder of custom jewelry brand Kimjoux, might carry deeper significance regarding the change in her beliefs and perspectives.

Talking to The Mirror about the same, Trang said, “Jewelry has long served as more than a simple accessory; instead, it is a language of identity, memory, and meaning. Karoline Leavitt’s choice to wear a silver cross necklace is a subtle yet powerful statement that bridges personal narrative with cultural symbolism, and she’s rarely seen without it.”

Trang further added, “Jewelry often acts as an emotional anchor, so its removal, particularly when noticeable, can reflect a shift. In this case, not wearing the cross could signal a moment of quiet transformation.”

The number of layoffs of federal workers during the shutdown will likely be in the thousands, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells reporters outside of the White House https://t.co/r2CUtrUZKT pic.twitter.com/7HFf1gf2Jf — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) October 2, 2025

She also mentioned, “Perhaps it’s a deliberate decision to step away from certain associations, whether religious, cultural, or personal. It might indicate a desire to assert independence from expectations, or even a readiness to embrace vulnerability without the comfort or protection the piece once offered.”

Moreover, Trang said, “Of course, sometimes the absence is practical or coincidental. But with someone like Karoline, whose choices are often intentional and tightly curated, the decision to forgo a symbolic item like this necklace could be a conscious decision and one that shows her stepping away from a look that we’re previously used to seeing her in.”

While ditching her cross necklace multiple times in the last few months might hint at something larger, Leavitt’s attitude while dealing with journalists’ questions have remained largely the same. When asked about the plans of sending US troops in Venezuela, Leavitt decided to keep it diplomatic and said, “I won’t get into specific proposals being considered by the president and his national security team.”

Besides that, she was also not very straightforward with questions on Trump’s decision to lay off federal workers. One journalist asked, “The president said yesterday that Democrats will be to blame federal workers lose their jobs. Historically though, workers have not been laid off en masse, so wouldn’t that be the president’s call to lay people off?”

To this, she said, “This conversation about layoffs would not be happening if the Democrats did not vote to shut the government down.” Leavitt’s answers show how her tactics regarding handling difficult and pointed questions have remained the same, even if there are noticeable changes in how she presents herself.