The Trump administration has already made a name for itself regarding its alleged “ruthless” immigration policies. Karoline Leavitt just took the same to a different level when she did not directly answer a question about the importance of checking the immigration status of patients who are rushed to the ER.

Leavitt was asked during a recent press briefing, “Should ERs check immigration status before treating a dying patient?” To this, her answer was rather diplomatic. Trump’s press secretary said, “That’s probably not a question for me to answer. I think that’s a question for healthcare professionals and legal experts to answer.”

Her answer clearly showed that she refused to take a direct stance on the topic. If she had said that the dying patients’ immigration status should be checked, she would have faced more backlash than she did with her diplomatic answer. On the other hand, if she mentioned that the first responsibility of doctors should be taking care of patients, regardless of their immigration status, the MAGA base would not have been too kind to her.

However, despite dodging the question carefully, Leavitt did face critical comments from netizens. Following the briefing where she said this, one user wrote, “As a healthcare worker, I’ll answer for her: the answer is no. Not only is it illegal. It’s unethical. It’s evil.”

Another one added, “The law states that ERs have to treat everyone who comes through their doors.” A third user echoed the same stance, saying, “Healthcare and legal [experts] already determined that’s a no – hospitals can’t turn away dying humans.”

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, when asked if ER’s should check immigration status before treating a dying patient, Karoline Leavitt crashes out on a rant about Biden and refuses to answer. The correct answer, for human beings, is “no.”pic.twitter.com/jn8iUKdog3 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 2, 2025

There were also people who supported Leavitt as one user said that dying patients’ immigration status should be checked. Another one mentioned, “Don’t like it? Then don’t come here.”

Another user analyzed Leavitt’s response in a more critical lens, saying, “Hospitals and doctors have a moral, ethical, and legal obligation to treat everyone no matter what their immigration or insurance status. That does not mean taxpayers have to pay for it. That’s a bad and misleading question. Leavitt answered correctly.”

As an actual healthcare provider in the emergency room, it is wholly unethical for me to ask someone their immigration status or ability to pay before I treat them. The fact we need to say this proves how much we have already fallen as a nation. Total lack of empathy. https://t.co/bpF37elZpi — Dr Mickolas, MD (@Mickolas9) October 2, 2025

With all the concerns about taxpayers’ money that many of the US citizens and especially Trump supporters have, it is interesting that they are fine with Trump getting $240k plastic surgery for his hair and no questions about their money being misused arise then.

While Leavitt remained diplomatic about the immigration status question, she did not take the same stance while blaming the Democrats for the Government shutdown that is going on. Appearing on Fox News, Leavitt said, “The Democrats know that they put the White House and the president in this position.”

She then added, “And if they don’t want further harm for their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government. It’s very simple. Pass the clean continuing resolution and all of this goes away.”

Leavitt also mentioned, “We would not be having these discussions here at the White House today if not for the Democrats voting to shut the government down. This is an unfortunate consequence, and the president and Russ Vought will be meeting on that later today.”

It now remains to be seen how Trump goes on about the whole situation of the shutdown and how the American citizens’ lives are shaped by the same.