Karoline Leavitt Melts Down on Fox News Over Government Shutdown – And the Hosts Fire Back

Karoline Leavitt went on a long rant during a Fox News interview about the government shutdown. Instead of seeking resolutions, the Trump administration has been quick to blame Democrats. She appeared to be shouting and stumbling over her words during her interview while blaming the Democrats for the shutdown. While Trump golfs and his administration blames others, no solution to the shutdown appears in sight.

She spoke in a loud, annoyed tone, “We have millions of troops who are currently going without pay. We have women, children, and infants who can not apply for a very important WIC program for that critical food and life assistance. You also look at air traffic controllers who are now having to work without pay. These are critical consequences, and it’s the Democrats’ fault, and they have a chance to reverse course, and they should.”

It looked like she was yelling at the Newsroom hosts, Bill Hemmer and Dana Perrino, placing her anger into the words. The hosts listened to her go and yell but came in to contradict her claims.

LEAVITT: We have millions of troops who are currently going without pay FOX: Somebody on our program said Russ Vought signed off so every military member gets paid. But are you saying they’re working without? LEAVITT: Well, we are certainly looking at how we can fix this… pic.twitter.com/KtgKl5OZYf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2025

Perrino reminded her that someone on the news earlier said Russel Vought did sign off so military members could get paid. However, she is saying they are working without pay.

Leavitt ignored the question and went on to raise her voice, blaming Democrats for the shutdown. On the other hand, Donald Trump and Republicans have refused negotiations for a stopgap budget to reopen the government. The White House press secretary added tried to divert from the real issue and blamed on the Democrats how they have not received any money towards the federal government. She also claimed they are making it difficult for the people to get paid.

Furthermore, she added, that Trump released a statement in the morning saying there will be layoffs in the agencies that they feel do not serve the best and where American taxpayers’ money is going. These departments could be permanently cut or temporarily halted.

Karoline Leavitt’s comments have drawn criticism from viewers, one saying, “Why is she shouting and why won’t they negotiate?” Another viewer criticized her new take on the issue, “Now she’s concerned about WIC and feeding little children. How fickle can she be?” Some people also think she has been lying and gaslighting by yelling.