Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Reveals Shocking Reason for Stealing McDonald's Donation Box

Julia Fox and Kanye West first met in Miami in 2022 and broke up just one month later. “I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn't be full-time,” Fox said then. While briefly dating the Bound 2 rapper the Uncut Gems actress appeared on an episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast, titled 'Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox.' During the discussion about her early life, Fox admitted that she came from an unstable family and once stole from a donation box. "For instance, when I was 15, my best friend and I stole a Ronald McDonald Foundation donation box from the f***ing counter in a McDonald’s on 23rd street." She continued, "But if that’s the only thing you knew about me, you’d be like, ‘She’s a horrible person! She stole from orphans.'"

Julia Fox has hit back at claims she is dating Kanye West for fame and money:



“Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real. Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less.” pic.twitter.com/5R61x0SPAX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2022

As per The US Sun, Fox justified her action saying her behavior could be explained by the fact that she was hungry, came from an unstable household, and "probably wanted to get high." In a 2020 interview with Coveteur, Fox revealed that she had indulged in various side hustles to make ends meet. “I didn’t grow up with money, so I was always trying to make money any way I could. I remember as a teenager, I would sell my panties and stuff. There was this man in Union Square who would buy [them].” She simply recalled that "everyone knew him" and that they would go to him to sell off their undergarments, even though she couldn't quite remember how she located this stranger to sell her personal belongings to.

She mentioned that there was another guy who would purchase socks from individuals, but since he seemed to "only [buy] from guys," she was unable to sell to him directly. Rather, Fox discovered a way to circumvent the buyer's rule.

“I would go with my guy friends, and then they would give me the money,” she said. “If you need something, you’ll find it, you know what I mean? I took any job that I could get.” She would also discover ways to obtain medications at a discount and resell them to wealthy children for a profit. Afterward, West's girlfriend managed to secure a few months of employment as a dominatrix.

As per BBC, Fox detailed her one-month romance with West in her memoir Down the Drains, "I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new," she told BBC Host Emma Barnett last year. "It felt like a relief in the beginning 'Oh finally someone else can take the reins', but I think you know it became unsustainable and that's why the relationship only lasted a month."