Kanye West Takes ‘Savage’ Jibe at the Kardashians in New Track and Fans Feel Awful for Them

After much anticipation, the highly awaited collaborative album Vultures 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign has finally hit the shelves. This 16-track project is the rapper's epic comeback since his previous album, Donda. Among the tracks on the album, Keys To My Life has emerged as a focal point of speculation among fans. Fans have already come up with their theories as they relate the album lyrics as a direct jibe at ex-spouse Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

In Keys To My Life, West and Ty Dolla $ign deliver cutting lines that have led fans to interpret them as veiled references to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Lines such as "Look at what I stumbled on, another man chillin' on your couch with pajamas on," and "Thought I was the only one, how dare you have a man in your house eatin' Papa Johns?" have sparked intense speculation about the inspiration behind the lyrics. Some fans believe that West's mention of maternal figures in the song, such as "Hold me like your only son," could be a nod to Kris Jenner, suggesting a strained relationship between the rapper and his former mother-in-law.

One Reddit per The U.S. Sun, user remarked, "I'm sure I'm being naive but the only reports we heard of him cheating while they were still married probably came from Kris. Whereas, Kim was rumored to be with Drake (that was in his own songs) and she supposedly propositioned Meek Mill who Kanye said Meek told him directly." Another user speculated, "Tristan Thompson is the one eating papa johns on her couch," alluding to Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend.

Despite once being a high-profile power couple, Kardashian and West's romance ultimately came to an end, culminating in Kardashian filing for divorce in 2021 after a contentious legal battle. Relationship expert Louella Alderson shared insights with Mirror, suggesting that given West's history of erratic behavior, Kardashian is unlikely to be surprised or deeply affected by his recent outburst. Having dealt with West's unpredictable actions and public statements for years, Kardashian may have developed resilience to his behavior.

Alderson further added, "It may just serve as a reminder to Kim of why they ended their marriage and the day-to-day challenges she no longer has to deal with. Kim knows what Kanye is like and this will likely be seen as just another moment of him acting out." But that's not all, since the expert added, "When it comes to their children, they seem to have a good co-parenting relationship and are able to put their differences aside for the sake of their kids. As long as Kanye respects their children's well-being, it's unlikely that this outburst will greatly affect their co-parenting relationship."