Kanye West and Bianca Censori SPLIT! Couple ‘plan to separate’ After Grammy Stunt and Anti-Semitic Rant

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly getting a divorce eleven days after their nude stunt on the Grammys red carpet. They are believed to have verbally agreed that she will receive $5 million after their brief marriage, which started in December 2022. According to a source close to the 47-year-old rapper, the pair has now split up and plans to file for divorce in the next few days, as reported by TMZ.

According to reports, Censori, 30, is currently residing in their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles. Although Kanye West’s current location is unknown, some speculate that he would return to Tokyo, Japan, where he stayed at a hotel for a large portion of the previous year, in the days ahead.

TMZ is reporting that Bianca Censori and Kanye West have split and are heading towards a divorce. This comes after he paraded her around naked at the Grammys… And then had an antisemitic tirade and declared himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler, and had a total public… pic.twitter.com/EtCayxVDyh — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 13, 2025

When West told her to take off her fur coat and “make a scene” on the red carpet on February 2, she followed his instructions despite her obvious displeasure. West’s friends maintained that the act was his “art” and that it was meant to mimic the cover of his album Vultures 2.

MailOnline contacted West and Censori’s representatives for a comment. The next day, he wrote on X: ‘My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife who is so smart, talented, brave and hot.’

He even added: ‘She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared.’ Just a few days after the Grammys, West went on to give an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, saying that he was a Nazi and loved Hitler.

Additionally, he used the Super Bowl to promote his apparel line, which was whittled down to a single $20 t-shirt with the Nazi insignia on it. Shopify shut down the website in less than a day.

Moreover, he was banned from X, formerly Twitter, but on Thursday, he went back to the website after removing a large portion of his abusive remarks. His outbursts had been a “social experiment,” he claimed. He stated: ‘So funny how N****** rapping about killing N****** is not hate but posting a swastika is hate.’

Hollywood has been outraged by his conduct, and celebrities like David Schwimmer and Australian actress Isla Fisher have publicly denounced him. during a conversation earlier this month. West said that his bipolar disorder had been “misdiagnosed” as autism. He went on to say that he thought he was a former Japanese Emperor, and so did Censori.

Kanye West (Ye) just revealed his new Nazi T-Shirt: “My greatest performance art piece thus far” 😳🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IfsHdsWRYZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 8, 2025

West shares four kids with his former spouse, reality TV personality and fashion tycoon Kim Kardashian, who are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Censori stunned everyone last week by showing off her genitalia and breasts while attending the Grammys in a thin dress. Many of West’s fans quickly accused the rapper of being “abusive” and “controlling” while using his wife’s body “as clout” after the prank made headlines around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

West responded to the criticism with a disgusting rant that was anti-Semitic, sexist, and homophobic. He said that although he has “dominion” over Censori, he would never make her wear anything that she didn’t feel comfortable in.

He tweeted: ‘I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B*****S.

‘PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS.

‘I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR. [sic]’

Kanye West said, “I’m a nazi,” and “I love hitler.” He is tweeting like crazy, dude trying to tweet like an edgy 14 year old. 💀🤣 dude lost it pic.twitter.com/BmlrR1O18l — Primm_Slim (@Primm_Slim6969) February 7, 2025

He continued his rant in the early hours of the morning, writing: Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy looks a stunt is dumb and lame, yes you. ‘She has been dressing naked for 2 years. Now, all of a sudden, it’s a stunt. Every single b***h on the planet wishes they had her bravery body platform access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression.

‘There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.’ Later on, he called the translucent dress the “greatest Grammy ensemble ever.” Fans have been worried about West’s well-being ever since she married Censori in 2022 because the Australian architect is frequently spotted walking around in different stages of undress.

😲Kanye West And Bianca Censori Split: Heading For Divorce Following Grammys Stunt😏 pic.twitter.com/U2eBMLuTm1 — Simon⚔️ (@Simon_555_) February 13, 2025

The fully dressed Kanye West was observed giving Censori orders. ‘You’re making a scene now,’ West said, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling. “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” he said as she nodded her head. “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you,” he continued. Then she said, ‘All right, let’s go.’ West and Censori were rumoured to have broken up in September, but they later clarified they were together in a move known as a “stunt.”