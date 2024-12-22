She Really Couldn’t Stand It: How Kanye West’s Obsession Miffed Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who goes by Ye these days, is known for his eccentricities. He has made the headlines on multiple occasions over the years because of them as well. The 47-year-old rapper and producer, as per reports, has once again managed to do so owing to a particular obsession of his. If sources are true, this eccentricity also rubbed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian the wrong way.

An insider, who spoke to the media recently, revealed that this specific overfondness of West’s was something that Kim Kardashian tried to stand by. But, her support wavered as time passed, even making her detest it.

Speaking exclusively to the gossip platform In Touch, the source revealed that Kanye West is “pretty much a video game addict” and that “he’s totally fine with that.” The source disclosed that he’s “a huge fan of Nintendo, especially the Switch, but he’s also all about VR gaming.”

The source added that VR gaming took “things to a whole new world for him.” Furthermore, the Stronger hitmaker would lose “track of time” as he sat “for hours” being “completely immersed, aiming for high scores” while “exploring new worlds.”

Kim Kardashian, according to the source, “tried to be supportive back when they were together,” but it turned out to be something “she couldn’t stand.” The source also claimed that Kim opined “about what a waste of time it was.”

West’s obsession with video games might have irked Kim Kardashian, but as per the insider’s claims, it serves as a bonding activity with his current partner Bianca Censori, who “totally gets it.” “She’s right there with him, joining in whenever she can,” remarked the source, adding that “the kids are into it too.” Kanye West has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, their names being North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The source weighed in on Kanye West’s hobby, saying that it was “more than a pastime” and that it is “his idea of a perfect break.”

“Anyone living with Ye has to be up for it,” the source shared, revealing that he “always brings his consoles and VR headset along.”