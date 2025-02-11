‘I’m a Nazi,’ Kanye West’s Website Sells Only Swastika T-Shirts After Bizarre Super Bowl Ad! Here’s What Happened

Swastika shirts are being sold on a Shopify Inc.-hosted website called Ye, which artist Kanye West promoted during the Super Bowl. According to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, the artist and designer broadcast a commercial on Sunday during the National Football League’s championship, a highly sought-after period known for its enormous audience, urging viewers to “go to yeezy.com.”

On Monday, the only product listed on that website was a white shirt with a black Nazi swastika in the middle, marketed as HH-01. Shopify is the site’s host, according to its source code and privacy statement.

Kanye West says he’s a Nazi while degrading the Jewish & posts swastika shirt for sale. Then says he wouldn’t really sell it bcuz “People might be physically harmed” but paid for a #SuperBowlLIX Ad

directing go to Yeezy where it’s the ONLY thing for sale. pic.twitter.com/DUrBgzyRBD — Stephanie Rogers (@Xpressivemee) February 10, 2025

Last year, the Canadian e-commerce platform relaxed its guidelines for permitted use. Although the corporation eliminated a provision prohibiting “hateful content,” the policy still states that customers cannot engage in any unlawful activity when conducting business.

In Germany and other nations, selling goods bearing the Swastika is against the law. Although it’s unclear if the website supplies those countries, some of them are listed on the yeezy.com checkout page.

According to a November Bloomberg story, Shopify, based in Ottawa, also has a store selling Holocaust-denier products. Its leaders have expressed concerns about the rise of antisemitism and have written in support of free speech.

According to the CBC, Ye had posted praise for Hitler on the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in recent days. On Monday, the notice “this account doesn’t exist” appeared on his X profile.

In an X post on Monday, the Anti-Defamation League denounced Ye’s website. Email enquiries for comment from Shopify and Yeezy.com were not answered. Adidas AG, a German sports giant, terminated its business relationship with Ye in 2022 after Ye made remarks and took actions that it deemed “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous,” including antisemitic posts.

After Kanye West’s website started selling Swastika T-shirts, singer Charlie Puth pleaded with him to stop. Puth shared a post on his Instagram story and wrote, “@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE (sic).”

Kanye West used his Super Bowl ad to drive millions to his website, where he’s selling swastika t-shirts. Kanye’s domain is registered by @GoDaddy; his website is run on @Shopify. The swastika symbolizes the murder of millions of Jews and the hatred of other minority groups.… pic.twitter.com/xw5NmQIzbA — Simon Wiesenthal Center (@simonwiesenthal) February 10, 2025

West, who frequently garners media attention for his hateful tirades against X, demanded the release of music mogul Sean P. Diddy, who is incarcerated on sex trafficking charges.

“WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE,” West posted. “KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I.”

The final message posted by West’s account was: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

On Thursday night, West began posting strange remarks, including anti-semitic and misogynistic views, including that he was “NEVER APOLOGISING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.” West lost his lucrative Yeezy deal with Adidas and other partnerships after making anti-semitic remarks on Instagram and Twitter that began years ago.