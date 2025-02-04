Photographer Calls Out Kanye West Over Bianca Censori Stunt—His Response? Pure Chaos!

West shared two posts highlighting a surge in searches related to Bianca Censori’s revealing outfit. One graph showed millions searching for “Bianca Censori Grammys,” surpassing even “Grammy winners 2025” in some instances. Another screenshot revealed “Bianca Censori Grammys” topping the search list with over 5 million queries.

As per Tyla, the final image featured a Polaroid of Censori posing in her barely-there gown, leaving little to the imagination. Kanye West fired back at Chiara Glionna’s critique by screenshotting her comment, circling it in red, and captioning, “This is my favorite part @xchiaraglionna. Watch these comments get shut off quick.”

He then shared another post featuring Glionna’s Instagram account, writing, “Now watch this… @xchiaraglionna.” West followed up with two more screenshots from her photography page, highlighting images of women and sarcastically captioning, “Oh nothing sexual here… But wait for it…” In a final jab, he posted a screenshot showing Glionna followed him, adding, “AND BY THE WAY @xchiaraglionna YOUR WORK SUCKS AND YOUR FRIENDS HATE YOU.”

While West has since deleted most of the posts, he left up two: one featuring Glionna’s comment and another where he wrote “easy win” under one of her photos. Glionna responded by sharing a screenshot of West’s Instagram, writing, “Seriously, Mr. West?” She later added, “And he is still not understanding the point… it’s not all men, but always one.” West’s latest Instagram update reads, “FOR CLARITY – FEBRUARY 4TH, 2025 – MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

Meanwhile, as per a source, Bianca Censori’s outfit was a plotted nod to the album artwork of West’s latest record, Vulture 1, which features an image of a woman wearing only a thong and thigh-high boots with her back to the camera. However, widespread criticism sparked comments on social media, with many saying that Bianca had been completely manipulated by the rapper and the outfit was disrespectful to the Grammys. The outfit also sparked several meme-worthy comments, including one user saying, “When your wife says she doesn’t have a thing to wear,”