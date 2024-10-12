Kanye West Allegedly Spied on Bianca Censori — Even Hired Investigators to Probe The Kardashians

Kanye West is rocked with new allegations, an ex-worker has stated that the notorious rapper employed 'private investigators' to surveil his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family for their alleged links in the crime world. According to reports obtained by Page Six, a man from Michigan going by the name John Doe has filed a bombshell lawsuit in Los Angeles against West. “John Doe was also tasked by Ye to investigate the Kardashian family and supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking,” the legal documents state.

The lawsuit further claims that Doe hired private investigators to "follow and 'tail' Ye's wife, Bianca Censori while she was traveling solo to visit family in Australia." Doe also asserted that in December 2022, West initially employed him as the deputy campaign director. But he says that after that, he became director of intelligence, and that's when he was supposed to start doing "various investigations" on lawyers, plaintiffs, West's family members, and other people. The lawsuit discloses the Donda rapper also instructed him to manage non-disclosure agreements, "keep him in the news" both domestically and globally, and clean up any mess when he reportedly lost costly cars or missed making payments for services.

After learning about the alleged abuse occurring at West's Donda Academy, Doe allegedly faced harassment for informing other members of the Yeezy leadership, which led to the termination of his position. The ex-employee claimed Ye called him and yelled, “‘You’re f–king dead to me,'” and played “scary voices that were threatening to harm Doe,” per the suit. “The stress and trauma caused by the threats, hostile work environment, and plaintiff’s exposure to illegal and unethical activities severely impacted his mental health and emotional well-being,” the documents state.

It continued, “Plaintiff experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and severe emotional distress, which caused him to seek medical treatment and was placed in a facility to address his declining mental health.” Attorney Ron Zambrano added, “Our client is so fearful of Ye and his erratic, disturbing, and unpredictable behavior that he wishes to remain anonymous for his own safety. It’s not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death.”

“Ye has only himself to blame for his mounting legal woes," Zambrano told People. "He just can’t continue hiring employees, treating them terribly, then refusing to pay them in violation of numerous employment laws, let alone threaten to kill them as he did in this case." The most recent litigation that the Bound 2 rapper is dealing with concerns his private Christian school, Donda Academy, and is one of many that he was sued by former staff members. West was sued in June by Lauren Pisciotta, his former assistant, who claimed that he had a hostile work environment and had engaged in sexual harassment. Ye then charged her with "extortion and blackmail."