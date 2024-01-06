The late entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein became the center of controversy and attention after he was charged with being a sex offender. Epstein would usually traffic women, including minors, and sexually abuse them at his 'paedo island,' as per CNN. Unfortunately, before his trial could begin and justice could be served, he succumbed to suicide. But, his accomplice and romantic partner in crime, Ghislane Maxwell, was made to answer for her crimes accordingly. She’s currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. While there have been many victims such as Johanna Sjoberg and Virginia Guiffre who’ve come forward to testify against him, there’s one person who’s still an avid believer about a certain tape.

Speaking to The New York Post, Mark Epstein, the late sex offender's brother, claimed he doesn’t believe that a blackmail sex tape exists. As per sources, Jeffrey reportedly created a record of powerful people being intimate to extort them for his purposes. Epstein’s brother chalked the entire ordeal down to mere gossip through the years.

He carefully stated, “This is just an opinion - I never really believed they existed.” He continued to explain his reasoning: “Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands. He had his own private 727 jet.” He added while questioning the logic of the aforementioned tapes, “Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?”

Jeffrey’s younger brother went on to note his brother’s savvy skills as a businessman, which had amassed him much wealth, fame, and success. Furthermore, Mark said: "He [Jeffrey] knew all the dirty tricks. When he was on Wall Street, he learned all the tricks before Wall Street was cleaned up.” To cement his claims, Mark opened up about his relationship with his brother, saying, “I think you could argue that I knew Jeff better than anybody, and some of these stories seem so far-fetched.”

Additionally, Mark recalled not having any form of recording device within his house and claimed except for the usual high-end security cameras across the mansion at the Upper East Side Townhouse, there was nothing noteworthy. He said, "There was not an extensive camera system in the New York House.” While there are many allegations against the late pedophile, no such aforementioned tape has ever been discovered by authorities thus far. The situation remains the same through the years but could change given the ever-changing direction of the ongoing defamation case against Maxwell.

Moreover, the powerful people referred to by speculations include mentions of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Both their names have made appearances several times in the newly released documents, with Clinton’s name has been mentioned about 73 times as per the documents; Trump is named four times. However, to clarify, their names being on the list does not equate to any alleged wrong-doing on their parts, as of now. Moreover, both parties have continued to profusely deny having any sexually nefarious escapades thus far.

