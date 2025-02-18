“Kanye has a Clone”, Wild Theory Resurfaces Amidst Kanye West’s Social Media Ban & Divorce Rumors

Last week, Kanye West’s X (previously Twitter) account was closed after the 47-year-old rapper, known as “Runaway,” went on a divisive tirade in which he made racist and antisemitic statements, including calling himself a “Nazi” and praising Adolf Hitler, shocking many users.

Kim Kardashian talked candidly about her relationship with the Grammy winner in the most recent episode of The Kardashians. She reflected on her turbulent marriage and likened it to her sister Khloé’s challenging period with Lamar Odom, who battled addiction. The 44-year-old SKIMS founder, who had four children with the Yeezy mogul and was married to him from 2014 until 2022, claimed that the “Heartless” singer is “not the same person” she was married to more than ten years ago.

Breaking News: Kim Kardashian shares rare insight into her divorce from Kanye West: ‘They’re not the same person’. The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2014 before parting ways eight years later. pic.twitter.com/0Uiyt4BjT8 — Evans (@TrueNorthEvans) February 14, 2025

Kim went on to discuss her previous relationship with Kanye, saying, “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person.” As Kim emphasized, “I get it.” The mother of four, who shares children with Kanye (North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5), opened up about the breakdown of her second marriage in a confessional moment.

She looked at the camera and said: “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end for personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.” The SKKN beauty mogul went on: “When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

However, her ‘Kanye is not the same man’ gave rise to a wave of speculations around Kanye’s clone theories. Kanye West recently caused a commotion on social media once more, stoking claims that he is a “clone.”

The 47-year-old musician, who was banned last year, made a comeback to X (previously Twitter) with a series of strange messages that boasted about his wealth, celebrated Donald Trump’s reelection, and even made fun of Taylor Swift.

He wrote, “The world is so lucky to have me,” claiming that despite his financial losses in 2022, he would soon be worth $2.77 billion. The Runaway hitmaker went on to boast about his money, saying, “I’m rich,” while joking that he might be a “clone.” Whatever the f**k I want, I can say it. His explicit comment about Harris, referring to her 2024 election defeat to Trump, was one of his most contentious remarks. Before Kamala lost, I wanted to f**k her. Through Page Six, he posted a now-deleted tweet that read, “I don’t f**k losers anymore.”

Recently, Kanye West has posted abhorrent content as a “tweet,” in the form of declaring himself a Nazi, and begging to free the felonious “Mrs. Puff” from the cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants” from prison. It is to be duly noted that these tweets should not be viewed as separate. — aitherIac (@aitheriac) February 17, 2025

Best known for her Laguna Beach reality TV career, Kristin Cavallari has drawn attention for reasons that go well beyond her Hollywood origins, including Kanye. Cavallari revealed her interest in conspiracy theories in the October 14 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest, where she made some startling allegations regarding Britney Spears and Kanye West, two of the greatest names in the music business.

Cavallari clarified why she thinks Kanye’s abrupt withdrawal from the public eye and subsequent change in look upon his return raise red flags. She cited the rapper’s previous remarks in which he threatened that it wouldn’t be him if he ever vanished and returned in a different form. He had left. He’s gone! Remember how he briefly disappeared from the face of the planet? Could you take a look at him? Look at old pictures of him. It isn’t the same f—ing individual. It isn’t!

Given Kanye’s history of publicly criticizing influential people, she speculated that secret societies like the Illuminati might be responsible for this shift. After upsetting influential people, Cavallari suggested that these organizations may have taken his position in order to limit his impact.

Kristin Cavallari on Kanye West as a clone… pic.twitter.com/tXRasTYYl1 — CtrlAltDelete (@TakingoutTrash7) October 17, 2024

Fans also remember Kanye saying, “If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me.” Cavallari’s comments ignited a heated debate on social media. One fan added, “SAVE KRISTIN!!! She’s speaking the truth!!!! PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!!” Another commenter voiced support, saying, “I am backing that claim.”

Previously, Kanye and his partner Bianca Censori’s recent Grammy appearance also made the headlines. Censori was seen wearing ‘almost nothing’ and from lip-readers to critics predicted that it was Kanye who forced her to do so. Some even felt that the hip-hop sensation was using Censori as a PR stunt. What resurfaced later was how Kanye had issues with his ex-spouse Kim, who was wearing a body-hugging dress for the Met Gala 2019.

Fans, hence, predicted that such a drastic change was unbelievable, and what we see now is definitely not the ‘old’ Kanye.