Is Kanye West Putting Bianca Censori’s ‘Invisible’ Grammy Outfit Up for Sale?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s Grammy appearance went viral overnight recently. While walking the red carpet, the rapper’s wife left everyone stunned with her transparent dress that revealed her completely bare body as soon as the overcoat dropped. The red carpet clip has been creating a significant buzz online since and the controversial pair seems to be taking in all the media attention.

Amid the talks, Ye has put her wife’s dress on sale. It seems like he has hatched the perfect plan to advertise his latest YZY collection. Kanye, who is also a designer, posted a photo of Bianca’s transparent Grammy outfit and another dress, linking them to his online store. “The invisible dress,” the rapper captioned, sparking some buzz.

The comment section unveiled mixed reactions from people. Some jokingly asked him to wear it instead, while others seemed stunned by the idea that Ye would advertise the dress in this way. “No one would buy this,” one user wrote, while the other added, “Can you model this ye?”

Meanwhile, for the couple, this is not the first such controversy. Kanye is quite “famous” for his questionable activities, especially when it comes to “dressing” his wife, Bianca Censori. The star couple has been spotted in bizarre outfits many times in public. Some think that the rapper actually enjoys the negative press.

The Grammy red carpet was no exception for Ye and his wife. The pair turned up in racy outfits with all eyes on them. As soon as they entered, the cameras began flashing indefinitely. However, things were fine until Censori dropped her overcoat, revealing her completely naked body underneath; well, there was a transparent dress as well, which barely covered anything.

I don’t really buy that Bianca Censori is choosing to dress like that. For starters she looks uncomfortable as hell. There’s a pretty obvious difference between her and someone who is scantily clad 100% out of her own volition, like Rihanna in the Swarovski Crystal dress pic.twitter.com/colKXc0nZ3 — Uppity African 🍉 (@naledimashishi) February 5, 2025

Needless to say, it became a viral news instantly and many couldn’t believe their eyes. On social media platforms, people began discussing the “outrageous” situation. Many were shocked while some went a bit far and demanded arresting Bianca for public indecency. Some people also engaged in theories that she has no say in choosing her dresses as Kanye West “controls” her.

However, as soon as the buzz grew, West himself came to the pavilion to defend his wife and himself. He shared a post on Instagram that covered the most trending topics on Google the Grammy weekend. It revealed that Bianca was even ahead of the Grammy Award ceremony itself in terms of ranking. Sharing the post, Kanye wrote, “For clarity. My wife is the most googled person on this planet called Earth.” He shared another post with the caption, “We beat the Grammys!”

However, his bold response didn’t really shut down the controversy; instead, people pointed out that Censori was trending because of concerns and outrage.