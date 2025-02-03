“Like a Doll He Brought Along”—Body Language Experts Break Down Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammy Appearance

Rap mogul Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori’s recent appearance at the Grammys has taken the internet by storm. Netizens felt that Bianca looked “as though she were a doll he’d brought along” as she appeared extremely uncomfortable after stripping off her fur coat and showing off her sheer dress. A leading body language expert has made claims that Bianca lacked confidence and did not feel like she owned her outfit.

Kanye West, 47, and his second wife made sure that they made headlines at the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night. The 29-year-old Bianca stripped all for the paps which can be only described as the ‘nude pose’ of the night. Kanye, who is father to four young kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, decided to have an understated look. He flaunted an all-black outfit with t-shirt, trainers, jeans and dark sunglasses.

Look at Bianca Censori’s startled face and uncertain body language. Kanye West directs her. Look how she moves – it’s how he tells her to. This is controlling behaviour and he is humiliating her on the biggest stage he can get – and one he had to invade. He’s not mad. This is… pic.twitter.com/koKnqt9Za5 — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) February 3, 2025

However, his wife Bianca was the one who stole the show at the red carpet. People witnessed her shrugging off her black fur coat, and finally revealed her sultry transparent mesh slip body hugging dress, that hardly left anything for viewers imagination. Body language expert Judi James, issued a statement to Mirror saying that Bianca became “less confident and more fearful” as soon as she dropped the coat.

Judi said, “Presumably this was sold to Bianca as her moment of peak fame, when she finally gets her world headlines for a totally nude effect look on the red carpet after walking the streets in various countries with Kanye in a series of barely-covered body suits.” While analysing the X-rated photos of Bianca, Judi noticed, “With other stars consistently copying her sheer bodysuits it could have been a ‘who dares wins’ moment when she raised the ‘shock’ bar so high that she left other female stars looking like cowards.”

Judi continues, “Kanye adopted a variety of poses here, some like a bodyguard, with his legs splayed and his hands folded in front of his torso; one that defined them as a couple, with his arm around her back and one where he retreated altogether to allow her the solo moment she might have craved, and there was one where he just gazed down at her as though she were a doll he’d brought along.”

Having a look at Bianca particularly, Judi said, “Bianca’s body language suggested changes too, from the more confident, aloof, runway model look as she first posed in the huge fur coat, to the moment she turned to bare all to the cameras. Her eye expression in particular changed to a wider-eye look that suggested her initial bravado might have secretly evaporated.”

I can’t believe that Bianca Censori is calling the shots on these outfit choices, or lack thereof. She looks incredibly uncomfortable. It’s such a jarring, contrived and awkward vibe with her and Kanye. #Grammys — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) February 2, 2025

She added, “It became a less confident and more fearful look and her poses slipped from her usual very adept model moves to a more awkward look. Her hands went from behind her back to some less than relaxed-looking placings on her hips and she gave the impression that she was more comfortable teasing the cameras while wrapped in the huge coat. Kanye seems to view a near naked Bianca as his professional achievement, standing watching and muttering to her as she unveils as though this is his award-worthy success.”

~Kanye’s fashion-forward wife Bianca Censori turned the Grammys into her personal peep show, dropping her fur coat to reveal a dress more transparent than West’s ego. Uninvited and unfiltered, they transformed the red carpet into a shock-and-awe spectacle that left everyone’s… pic.twitter.com/FcZ1e7WTb6 — Unfit Desi Live (@unfitdesilive) February 3, 2025

Bianca Censori’s choice of clothing can apparently land her in trouble and not just with Kim Kardashian. According to the California Penal Code 314(1), indecent exposure is described as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it. It also states that the act must be.”

The act should also be “wilful and lewd” in order to be identified as a crime. An individual can be found guilty, when they “intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it.”