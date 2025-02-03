Kanye West’s Spicy Whisper To Bianca Censori Amid Controversial Grammy Appearance, Revealed!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have made quite an appearance at the Grammys this Sunday night. Their arrival made all eyes turn their way and that was because of Bianca’s risque outfit choice. They graced the event together, as Censori arrived draped in a black fur coat. As soon as she stepped on the red carpet, she did not waste any time to shed her coat and unveil an audacious sheer bodysuit that was pretty revealing.

The outfit created quite an impression on the red carpet, barely covering anything. The power couple was caught on camera, both fitted in sleek black attire, and appeared to lean close to each other. It seemed that Kanye West was whispering something to his wife Censori.

As per Daily Express US, popular lip-reader Nicola Hickling claimed that Kanye had a message for Censori, “I’ll tell ’em you’re on fire tonight, babe.” The whispered remark seemed quite appropriate as Bianca Censori was indeed turning heads with her risky fashion choice. The duo made an entrance at the Grammy Awards, who showed up in twin $450,000 monochromatic Mercedes-Maybachs. The outfit looked simple, but definitely set the tone for the glamorous night.

Earlier this week, Kanye resurfaced on social media and extended an apology to Kamala Harris, former Vice President after being refrained from major social media networks for some time. Kanye’s presence on X, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram has considerably waned in the past year, especially after facing several bans from X after multiple contentious comments.

Reflecting upon some of his previous comments about Harris which were later removed on Saturday, Kanye said, “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

He also extended his support towards President Donald Trump, and declared on social media, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” he said on X.

Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Kanye also disclosed that on Instagram, he has turned into just one user, Taylor Swift with whom he shared a long-standing rivalry. Their most controversial moment came during the MTV VMAs in 2009, when Kanye disrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech and claimed Beyonce ‘has the best music video of all time. The words he said, were, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!”

bianca censori wearing absolutely nothing but a single piece of completely sheer mesh, no underwear or anything, to the grammy’s and posing on the red carpet like that is insane. and i can’t help but think kanye has a lot to do with that decision — gillian murphy (@punkfrenchtoast) February 2, 2025

However, this is not the first time Kanye and Censori made headlines for their shocking appearances. In the past as well, Bianca has been spotted wearing a revealing outfit in Tokyo and was labeled as ‘public indecency’ by the critics. Some even said that Bianca could be fined for wearing such attire.

Bianca stepped out for her shopping trip in a ripped G-string leotard that did not leave anything for the imagination, and left several onlookers and store employees visibly shocked.

Critics said that what Censori did was a blatant disregard for Japanese modesty norms and were ‘indecent.’ It was labelled as a violation that could even result in a substantial fine. In fact, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian too had issues with Bianca in the past and she also asked her to stay away from her kids.