Kanye West’s Takes Shocking U-Turn—Apologizes to Kamala Harris After Sexually Explicit Comment!

Kanye West has issued a public apology after posting and then deleting a sexually explicit remark about former Vice President Kamala Harris on X (formerly Twitter). In the now-deleted post, West crudely referenced Harris’ defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election, as he wrote: “I used to want to f–k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f–k losers anymore.”

Shortly after, the rapper doubled down on his comments. He seemed clear of the fact that outside pressure was the reason why he decided to take down the post. “The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control Black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life. — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Hours later, West appeared to backtrack. Deleting the post, he came up with an apology: “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.” Harris, who is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff, has not uttered a word in response to West’s comments yet. The controversial rapper, who is married to Bianca Censori, has recently flooded X with erratic posts; and has been boasting about his wealth and status. “The world is so lucky to have me,” he posted, followed by, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”

West also joked about being a “clone” and claimed his financial power gives him the key to “say whatever the f–k” he wanted. Adding more to the cycle, he reposted a viral claim that Taylor Swift was the only person he follows on Instagram. That reignited speculation over their long-standing feud.

West and Swift’s infamous history dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. West grabbed the mic and declared that Beyoncé should have won instead. His actions left the audience stunned by his actions. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” The incident sparked years of tension between the two artists. It led to subsequent public jabs, and even leaked phone calls played a part in keeping the rivalry alive.

Kanye West, who was banned from X in 2022 for sharing anti-Semitic remarks, has had a history of inflammatory statements. For those reasons, he has often been in the face of severe backlash.

With his latest round of social media antics, it remains quite interesting to see whether the rapper’s apology to Harris will be his final word or whether it is just another moment in his ongoing cycle of controversy.