Is Kanye’s and Bianca’s Marriage Heading Towards Divorce? Piles of Personal Trash Thrown Outside Their Home Suggests ‘Maybe’

Kanye West (who prefers to go by Ye) and Bianca Censori aren’t strangers to finding themselves mired in controversy, the most recent being Bianca’s risque outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. But soon after the brow-raising moment, rumors that Ye and Censori were filing for divorce began to spread like wildfire.

Amid these rumors, it has been revealed that the couple’s home in Beverly Hills is riddled with piles of garbage. The driveway of their $35 million home has been spotted covered with a growing pile of trash, further fueling speculation that Bianca and Kanye West had indeed parted ways.

But their longtime rep has provided an answer for their absence while also quashing the divorce rumors. Milo Yiannopolous, a longstanding associate of Kanye West’s, quelled the separation rumors in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

It read, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.”

He added, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

And while this be an answer for their Beverly Hills home being in disarray, the separation/discontentment rumors began after the Stronger hitmaker started going on an endless X (formerly Twitter) tirade, making one problematic post after another.

The tirade began after Kanye West attempted to sell a t-shirt with a swastika design on it on his Yeezy website. While a bunch of his posts have since been deleted, West has addressed the whole fiasco on his X handle, beginning with a post that read, “No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt.”

One of his next posts mentioned how he had been wrestling with the idea of designing a t-shirt with a swastika on it for “over 8 years.” He also disclosed that he found it “intriguing” that “a symbol had so much programming in it.”

IVE HAD MY SWASTIKA T SHIRT IDEA FOR OVER 8 YEARS IT WAS SO INTRIGUING TO ME THAT A SYMBOL HAD SO MUCH PROGRAMING IN IT — ye (@kanyewest) February 18, 2025

Kanye West further tweeted that he encountered what is “known as the swastika on clothing” during a trip to Japan. He added that “it felt illegal to even look at it” and that he had been “programmed” to feel that way. He concluded the post, saying, “I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names.”

I REMEMBER GOING TO JAPAN AND GASPING WHEN I SAW WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE SWASTIKA ON CLOTHING IT FELT ILLEGAL TO EVEN LOOK AT IT THATS HOW I HAD BEEN PROGRAMMED I THEN FOUND OUT THAT SWASTIKA HAD MANY DIFFERENT MEANINGS AND MANY DIFFERENT NAMES — ye (@kanyewest) February 18, 2025

The launch of the t-shirt combined with the X tirade and other anti-semitic actions by Kanye West are said to be the reasons why Bianca has also supposedly distanced herself from an art film that the couple was working on together. The project explores the human body and is said to have been shot in Japan.

Speaking to MailOnline, a source close to the couple said, “Bianca is deeply traumatized by Ye’s actions. She does not align with these views at all. She is horrified by what he has done, as are so many people close to Ye, she is so put off by this that she is currently refusing to continue shooting.”