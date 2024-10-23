Kamala Harris Called Out For New Ad That Targets Black Men's Love Lives: "Out of Touch"

Kamala Harris is currently facing criticism over a controversial new campaign ad as she prepares to gain the support of Black men ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The commercial, which is directed towards users of Instagram and Snapchat, showed a dating scene that, for many, appeared to make fun of black men's romantic lives. It featured the message that these men might be rejected by women if they don't come forward to vote in November. The initiative has generated concern over Harris' difficulties in gaining the support of young black men, a key demographic that has traditionally supported Democrats.

Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on October 5, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Image Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

According to Fox News, the ad tried to resemble a dating game; it showed a black man approaching a bunch of women holding balloons. They began questioning him about personal facts like his height, income, and workout routine. Although the women reacted enthusiastically to his answers at first, their reaction changed when one of them inquired about his voting plan for November. To this, the man replies, "Nah, not my thing." This prompted all the women to pop their balloons in the ad. Soon after this, a message pops up on the screen alongside a Harris-Walz campaign logo. The message read, "Vote. Election Day is Nov 5."

New Harris/Walz ad tells black men that women will reject them if they don’t vote. Memorable and works as an appeal to self-interest. pic.twitter.com/9EKlOEIEU2 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 19, 2024

However, several X users expressed their disapproval of the ad as one person wrote, "To whom is this ad supposed to appeal? Men who want women they don’t even know, to tell them what to do? Pretty sure they’re already voting for Harris." Another X user commented, "Democrats continue to dehumanize and insult black men and try to shame and pressure them into only voting for them. Kamala campaign doesn’t even try to engage respectfully." A third person chimed in and said, "Memorable as how out-of-touch and classless it is. Who makes this trash? Why would any man want to vote for someone because they’re being shamed into it?"

To whom is this ad supposed to appeal? Men who want women they don’t even know, to tell them what to do? Pretty sure they’re already voting for Harris. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 19, 2024

Interestingly, according to a Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion poll, 81% of Black men indicated their plan to vote for Harris; but, for black men under 50, that number dropped to 68%. Strangely, 21% of younger black men said they want to support the former president, Donald Trump. In fact, several African-American male celebrities have openly supported Trump. According to Fox News, Lord Jamar, a hip-hop artist from the group Brand Nubian, stated in an interview that he supports Trump, applauding the real estate mogul's leadership while criticizing Harris and her followers.

Democrats continue to dehumanize and insult black men and try to shame and pressure them into only voting for them. Kamala campaign doesn’t even try to engage respectfully. — Wuhan Clan 🇺🇸 (@TheWuhanClan) October 19, 2024

Kodak Black, also known as Bill K. Kapri, has also been a committed supporter of the former president ever since he was pardoned in 2021. This year, the rapper has attended Trump's reelection campaign events. He even composed a song with Fivio Foreign and Trump called ONBOA47RD to express his support, which includes multiple clips from some of the GOP nominee's earlier speeches. Another popular Trump supporter is Herschel Walker, the former NFL running back. Walker also received a significant majority of votes in 2022 to win the Republican Senate nomination in Georgia, largely because of Trump's support.