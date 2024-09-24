Donald Trump Calls MSNBC Host a 'Bimbo' After She Endorses Harris-Walz Campaign

Donald Trump has stoked another journalist after she gave out her views on voting against him in the upcoming presidential elections. The former President has offensively called MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle a 'dumb as a rock’ bimbo.' In a Truth Social rant, the Republican nominee lashed out at a particular segment of Real Time with Bill Maher, even calling the HBO talk show 'increasingly boring.'

Trump follows up his crazed midnight rant about women by calling an MSNBC host a dumb bimbo pic.twitter.com/UWO9qQyjDC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2024

The clip of the episode, which is now viral, shows how Maher and Ruhle speak with New York Times columnist Bret Stephens. Ruhle and Mahe pressed Stephens to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris if he wasn't going to vote for Trump. The columnist however clarified that several issues and views of Harris need to be studied before going ahead with the alternative as reported by the HuffPost.

The clip that caused Trump to call one of the most intelligent women in the history of cable news a “dumb bimbo.” That was after he threw 3 ketchup bottles at the wall. https://t.co/gwXCK0qm1f — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2024

To convince Stephens, Ruhle said, "She’s running against Trump. We have two choices. And so there are some things you might not know her answer to, and in 2024, unlike in 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy." As the conversation flowed, Maher interjected by saying that it felt like Stephens was the 'dog we’re trying to get in the car to go the vet.'

It was in response to this segment that Trump lashed out. But it wasn't just Ruhle who was called brutal words by the businessman-turned-politician in the rant. Maher was called a 'befuddled mess, sloppy and tired' by the realtor-turned-Republican. On the other hand, Trump also called the New York Times writer a 'Trump-hating loser.' Trump then went on to claim that the hosts on the panel were suffering from 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.'

The politician continued with his rant saying, "Steven’s should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane," as he spelled Stephens' name incorrectly.

Since midnight last night, Donald Trump has shouted at women telling them they are nothing without him, called a female reporter a dumb bimbo, joked about Kamala Harris being an alcoholic, and hawked his proof coin scam. — Paul Lackey (@holliemaea) September 21, 2024

The business tycoon added that the news hosts would soon apologize to him after the elections. "They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they’ll do it again in November. The FAILING New York Times is a badly run “newspaper” that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!" Trump concluded.

Calling the smart and accomplished @SRuhle a “dumb as a rock bimbo” is a great way to earn the votes of suburban women independent voters. Keep it up Trump! https://t.co/Q0Szp6pt22 — Joe Albright 🇺🇦🌻🟧🟦 (@djoelaw) September 21, 2024

Interestingly, on a tangential note, during the talk show, Maher added, "Whenever the autocrat starts blaming the Jews I think it’s a great sign because when has that ever turned out badly." Stephens called Trump an 'anti-semitic adjacent,' and that the 'democracy at risk whenever antisemitism rears its head,' according to Decider. This isn't the first time the ex-POTUS has called his opponents and those who openly criticize with names. Trump is infamous for his attacks on those who oppose his candidacy as the next POTUS.