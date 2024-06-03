'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Dismisses Claims of Black Men Voting for Donald Trump in November

No Black support for Donald Trump in November? Sunny Hostin weighs in on the claims that Black men are going to vote for the former president in the upcoming 2024 elections. The American lawyer and journalist told The View's audience that despite what polling shows, a portion of Black American voters may not be casting their votes in Trump's favor.

The 55-year-old said during the episode aired on Thursday, May 30, 2024, "81% of Black men, 81%, are in the Democratic Party. So I don't want to hear anymore that Black men are voting for Trump." Instead, she asserted that the Republican front-runner's opponent Joe Biden will likely receive abundant support from the Black community.

"Black women resoundingly will show up for Biden, and they're going to bring their sons, they're going to bring their grandsons, they're going to bring their husbands and the Black vote will turn out for President Biden," added Hostin, as per Fox News.

However, co-host Sara Haines interjected that Hostin was referencing the polls that said Biden had 92% Black votes in 2020, however, that's not the case anymore. The 46-year-old noted that the percentage (of Black supporters for Biden) has declined since then. According to a Pew Research survey released in May, the Democrat's Black support has dropped to 77%.

The survey reveals that Biden had a more significant impact on the Black community earlier in his term. However, the Pew survey suggested only fifty-five percent of Black Americans approve of the current POTUS compared to eighty-seven percent in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Haines chimed in, "Among Black voters in polls, like every other American, they're concerned with the economy, so when you look at Donald Trump, what you have to break down is Donald Trump tanked the economy in 2020 partially due to a pandemic, but he exacerbated the damage of that economical hit because of the way he politicized it and the way he handled pandemic."

However, she also noted that while people are disappointed in Biden, he undeniably had "the lowest unemployment level in 50 years." But co-host Whoopi Goldberg dismissed the polls and argued that a survey that spoke to only 1,000 people doesn't represent the larger population of the United States.

Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris courted Black voters recently at a rally in Philadelphia, where the POTUS delivered a speech talking about his accomplishments and crediting the community for helping him in 2021. "Because Black Americans voted, Kamala and I are president and vice president of the United States," he admitted. "Because of you. That's not hyperbole."

Biden told a crowd gathered at Girard College, a majority Black boarding school for first grade through 12th grade, "Because you voted, Donald Trump is defeated former president. And with your vote -- with your vote in 2024, we're gonna make Donald Trump a loser again," as per ABC News. He touted his accomplishments like a low unemployment rate, lowered costs for prescription drugs, and student debt forgiveness.