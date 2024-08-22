Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Slammed on Social Media For Their 'White Guy Tacos' Funny Banter

Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz demonstrated their great rapport and camaraderie in a new campaign video. With candor, the politicians discussed their upbringing, professions, and what they hoped to do for the country if they won the election. According to The Cut, during the conversation, the topic veered toward tacos, Walz said he enjoyed 'white-guy tacos', "What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?", Harris asked with curiosity. "Pretty much-ground beef and cheese," Walz explained. Harris then said, "That's ok. Do you put any flavor in it?". Harris grimaced and exclaimed, "Ohhh," while also chuckling at the revelation when Walz responded with a "No." “Black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota, ya know.” Walz added.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

However, netizens had mixed reactions to the comments, some of them praised the duo's chemistry while the majority thought the joke was racist and not funny. "I'm Mexican, so I know what that 'ohhh' means," a person mocked. "And that's when she decided he's only allowed to bring cups and ice to the potluck," a netizen chimed in. "The balance of “bless your heart” and “I know you did not just say” is perfection," an X user wrote.

The balance of “bless your heart” and “I know you did not just say” is perfection. https://t.co/gxkbFIzWKE — Soul Glo Heiress (@dats_moy) August 15, 2024

On a serious note, outraged, right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich labeled Walz a "pathological liar" and unearthed an award-winning hotdish recipe in which the governor of Minnesota requested the addition of paprika and chili spice. "Geezus. On a hunch, I thought. Hmmm, I wonder if Tim Walz is lying about how people in Minnesota don’t season their food. He won a recipe contest in 2016," Cernovich tweeted.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Moore

“White people don’t use seasoning,” is a trope, there’s no setup, and it’s not a bit. Would he like saying a white guy jumping around in blackface is funny? You need more than a costume! Tim Walz being a pathological liar who lies about anything is the punchline," he added.

He won a recipe contest in 2016. pic.twitter.com/O4NtmcK9UP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2024

Tim Walz being a pathological liar who lies about anything is the punchline. https://t.co/oLHWwumhS4 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2024

Texas senator Ted Cruz criticized saying, "Hispanics are not tacos." According to Fox News, the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro went on a complete rant about the remark, "See, folks, it's funny that white people hate spices! Not racist at all! Just funny!" "This isn’t cute. Walz is being used as a clown to mock White people. If Walz doesn’t like spicy food that’s fine, but it has nothing to do with being a White guy," David Marcus, Fox News columnist wrote.

Harris/Walz "white guy taco" joke sparks bizarre Ben Shapiro rant on the danger of experiencing happiness: "you should not find joy in your politicians... movements that seek joy via politicians are generally really really ugly" pic.twitter.com/ix1NYmt5Yv — Ari Drennen 🍏🌴 (@AriDrennen) August 16, 2024

Conservative author, podcast presenter, and speaker Ian Haworth claimed that Walz's comment would "cause riots if it was done in reverse by a Republican." "Crazy that a presidential candidate can just casually let out some blatant anti-white racism and nobody cares," the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh said slamming Walz. Jack Posobiec, an alt-right commentator, stated that Harris' campaign had made fun of White people. "The Kamala campaign is now making videos mocking white people for ‘not seasoning their food,’ a popular anti-white meme online. Not even making this up," he said.