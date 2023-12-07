Ex Irina Shayk and Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Visit Bradley Cooper at His Food Truck in NYC

Bradley Cooper found himself at the center of attention as he manned the grill in his new venture, Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck in the heart of New York City. The special guests who stopped by to sample his culinary creations were his former partner, Irina Shayk, and his rumored flame, Gigi Hadid.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Also Read: Here's How Supermodel Gigi Hadid was Introduced to Bradley Cooper by His Ex Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, the 37-year-old Russian supermodel, and mother of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, approached the window for a taste of a Philly cheesesteak. Shayk added a touch of elegance to the sidewalk feast in an all-black ensemble that included a Nike puffer jacket and boots. The former couple, who dated from 2015 to 2019, appeared to have a friendly exchange, as evidenced by several photos taken during the impromptu visit, as reported by Page Six.

While rumors of a reconciliation surfaced following the couple's family vacation to Italy in August, Shayk's subsequent brief affair with former NFL star Tom Brady appeared to put a damper on those rumors. Another famous face appeared on the scene as the aroma of cheesesteak wafted through the air. Gigi Hadid, the 28-year-old supermodel and rumored current flame of Bradley Cooper, was in line for a taste of the culinary creation. Gigi opted for a more low-key look in a blue jean jacket, black pants, and a Yankee baseball cap.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Gigi stood next to Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern while eating her $10 Philly cheesesteak, adding an extra touch of Hollywood glamour to the spontaneous food truck gathering. The couple's relationship, which sparked dating rumors in October after a romantic dinner in New York City, is moving quickly. Their "relationship is on steroids," according to insiders.

Also Read: Irina Shayk May Be Caught Between Ex Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady as She ‘Hopes’ to Settle Down Soon

Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid have recently been receiving death threats after publicly supporting Palestine. The Israeli state's official Instagram account chastised the models for condemning the devastation in Gaza. The Hadids, who have consistently spoken out against Israel's oppression of Palestinians, have received death threats, with Israel's social media tactics, such as distorting Gigi Hadid's statements, being implicated in influencing these threats against the entire Hadid family, per Dazed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Irina Shayk 'Rushed' to Tom Brady's Tribeca Condo Post Vacay with Ex Bradley Cooper

However, the true star of the show was Bradley Cooper's culinary collaboration with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia. The two collaborated to create Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks, bringing a taste of Cooper's hometown to New York's bustling streets, reports Daily Mail.

Cooper, a native of Philadelphia, sees this venture as more than just a chance to test the Big Apple's appetite for this Philadelphia delicacy. The two-day pop-up event, located on West Third Street near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, will benefit a non-profit dedicated to feeding New Yorkers in need, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bradley Cooper just made me a cheesesteak pic.twitter.com/9TzYghW6ks — Ralph Chiarella (@ralphchiarella) December 6, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Tom Brady Reacts to Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s Recent Family Vacation in Italy

An Unfazed Tom Brady Unwinds on Yacht as Irina Shayk Enjoys Family Vacay With Her Ex Bradley Cooper