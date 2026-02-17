Kai Trump Playfully Grills Mom Over Tiger Woods Romance — The Reaction Is Priceless

Donald Trump’s beloved granddaughter, Kai Trump, has already made a name for herself at the young age of 18 years, not only because of her family but also for her own golfing skills. While she might have inherited her love for golf from her grandfather, she shows clear and consistent dedication towards the game and is all set to become the future Miami Hurricanes women’s golf team player.

Besides playing golf, Kai also runs a YouTube channel that has about 1.45 million subscribers. In a new video, titled My mom answers your questions, Kai is seen baking cookies with her mother Vanessa as they talk about various things. However, what Kai sneakily did in the video has caught netizens’ attention.

As the mother-daughter duo baked Valentine’s Day cookies in the kitchen, Kai asked Vanessa, “Is love in the air?” and then quickly turned her back on the camera, grinning. Her mother naturally realized what was going on and said, “Oh my God. Here. Nice trick question, Kai. Wasn’t born yesterday,” as she blushed.

Kai’s question was an indirect reference to Vanessa dating Tiger Woods, and she said that the question was from one of the fans. Netizens in the comment section of the video appeared genuinely impressed by the kind of bond that Kai and Vanessa shared, as one user commented, “Mom’s a positive influence on her family!”

Another user clarified the reference, saying, “‘Is love in the air?’ (a reference to Kai’s mom dating Tiger Woods).” Another user added, “I just love both of you! Wholesome and positive always.” A third user chimed in, “Your mom is beautiful Kai and so are you. Both of you are so down to earth and it’s so refreshing to watch the two of you just do regular everyday stuff.”

Vanessa then talked about golf, saying, “I never played golf. I’m still learning how to play golf. I was always a very sporty kid… I think your athleticness is from your mom.” This was another cue that netizens picked up and pointed out that she was perhaps learning golf from arguably one of the top players in the world, Tiger Woods.

One user highlighted the same, commenting, “‘learning to play golf’..boyfriend is Tiger Woods.” Given the way the interview turned out, it was rather easy for the viewers to connect the dots and deduce when references to Tiger Woods were being made. Besides golf, the mother-daughter duo also talked about a bunch of other things, including their favorite shows and everyday-life topics.

The comment section of Kai’s video showed that netizens were highly impressed with the kind of bond that Kai and her mother share. Most comments pointed out how wholesome they looked together and praised Vanessa’s parenting skills. One user even wondered why Don Jr. and Vanessa did not work out, despite the latter being so great and gorgeous.

Kai, on the other hand, recently underwent wrist surgery and is now in the process of recovery as she has plans for joining the University of Miami women’s golf team in fall 2026.