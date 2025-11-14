Kai Trump’s LPGA Debut Falls Flat – Critics Say She’s Not Ready for the Big Stage

Kai Trump has failed to impress everyone with her first professional debut on the LPGA tour. Her performance shows she is not ready for the big stage and needs better players to receive the opportunity. However her coach thinks otherwise and calls her a multi-talented player.

President Donald Trump‘s granddaughter was performing in the LPGA tour with a sponsor exemption in the Annika at Pelican Golf Club. The University of Miami commit appeared nervous during her opening round, making minor mistakes at the first tee.

This happened before she even took her first shot. Kai may also not have been aware of the rituals at the pro LPGA tour since it was her first time. Trump was playing among other players with a 12:31 tee time at the 10th hole; however, she reached the hole twelve minutes early.

Kai Trump was delightful in her post-round presser. Said she was more nervous on the opening tee shot today than she was at the RNC. Felt like she played “pretty good” for her first LPGA event. pic.twitter.com/aJ3unAADRY — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) November 13, 2025



During that time, her group was still teeing off amidst the announcement. What made her position more awkward was the waiting period as her playing partners were yet to join her. Moreover, Secret Service agents began to occupy the 10th tee box. After Hinako Shibuno and Olivia Cowan came, they were on the right side of the tee box.

But Trump stayed on the opposite side with her caddie. This was at the same level as her opponents’ position for teeing. Both Shibuno and Cowan participated in a pre-round routine, including greeting each other and volunteer scoreboard holders.

Kai Trump officially became a Trump today! She got into something she didn’t deserve to be in, only securing it because of family wealth, and then she performed far worse than everyone else at it. This is the Trump tradition. DEI and last place. https://t.co/P5CWOBezfc — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) November 14, 2025



However, Kai Trump may have missed the memo and proceeded to ignore the workers she will be around for the entire event. Being a Trump, all eyes are on Kai, but she doesn’t want to encourage that.

Last week, she refused to answer questions related to her grandfather at a press conference. Critics online claimed she earned her LPGA spot because of her last name.

One X user took a jab at her, “Guess golfing at the White House wasn’t all that helpful.” Another one posted, “Trump and his minions spend so much time fluffing up the notion that people can only achieve a position through ‘merit,’ yet he goes out of his way to get an exemption for his granddaughter, who has no business or talent to play on the LPGA.”